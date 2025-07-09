Google just made solving Wordle way easier — here’s how
Your new favorite cheat code, minus the actual cheating
If you’ve ever paused mid-game to Google a strategy or been stuck on a Wordle puzzle with no clue what to guess next, I've got good news for you.
Google just rolled out a powerful update to Circle to Search that brings real-time, AI-generated help directly into your mobile games.
Originally designed to let Android users quickly search by circling text or objects on their screen, Circle to Search is now smarter than ever thanks to a new AI Mode.
With this enabled, you can circle just about anything in your game, including dialogue, quests, items, puzzles, and instantly get context-aware help without leaving the app.
I tested it with Wordle — and it worked
One of the first things I tried was Wordle. I had two green letters, an A and an E, and no idea what to guess next.
I long-pressed my home bar, circled the puzzle grid and Circle to Search gave me a list of five-letter words that fit the pattern.
It even offered logic-based tips for narrowing down possibilities, without giving away the answer.
I also tried circling "best Wordle starting words" and got a well-curated list of statistically strong openers. For puzzle lovers who want hints but hate spoilers, this is the perfect in-between.
It goes beyond casual games
While Wordle was my test case, Circle to Search’s new AI Mode shines in more complex games, too.
For those who play Genshin Impact, you can circle a riddle and get context and explanations without needing to leave the game.
In Roblox, you can highlight an objective and get a quick summary of how to achieve it.
In Monster Hunter Now, circling a monster's name can bring up detailed info about weaknesses, gear recommendations and more.
All of this is possible without leaving the game or opening a browser tab. Instead, the AI-powered overlay appears on screen and serves up tailored results in seconds.
How to try it
The update is rolling out now to supported Android devices, including the Pixel 6 and newer, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.
To try it:
- Long-press your home button or gesture bar
- Activate Circle to Search
- Tap "AI Mode" in the overlay
- Start circling
Final thoughts
If you're the kind of gamer who likes to solve things mostly on your own but occasionally needs a nudge, this update is a dream. It’s also a huge win for mobile gamers who don’t want to juggle tabs or switch between screens.
With this update, Google is turning Circle to Search from a neat shortcut into a full-blown productivity and gaming assistant.
It seems to be part of a larger trend from Google, where features like Gemini Live and Gmail’s one-click unsubscribe show how AI is becoming seamlessly integrated into daily use.
For now, I’ll say this: if you play games on your phone, Circle to Search with AI Mode is about to become your new favorite cheat code, minus the actual cheating.
