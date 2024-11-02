NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #245 (Sunday, November 3 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "In my kingdom" — is devilishly misleading, and requires a very specific knowledge of terms to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #245, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #245, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #245.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #245 is... "In my kingdom."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "You can't escape your biology."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LOOSE

NOSE

MAIN

SLICE

SAUCE

MOTH

PYLON

TYPHOON

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TAXONOMY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #245?

Drumroll, please...

CLASS

GENUS

SPECIES

FAMILY

DOMAIN

PHYLUM

ORDER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was TAXONOMY.

Strands #245

“In my kingdom”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Ugh. That was a difficult one that I didn't fully grasp until after I finished when I looked up other possible definitions for "kingdom" and found the biological one.

From the clue - "In my kingdom" - I was expecting something more geographical, or possibly to do with RPGs. Upon coming up with nothing, I had to use not one, but two clues to get started.

The first revealed CLASS which didn't help very much, but GENUS put me on the right track. From there, I got SPECIES, which allowed me to figure out the spangram spelt out from left to right: TAXONOMY.

Even if I had no idea how this related to the clue, I was now able to wrack my brain for possible answers, which I gradually carved out of the remaining letters on the grid. FAMILY and DOMAIN completed the top half nicely, but the bottom section was a bit less clear.

After a lot of staring at the board, I got there in the end: PHYLUM was spelt diagonally along the top, which just left ORDER in the bottom left to finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

