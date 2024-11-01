NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #244 (Saturday, November 2 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Good on paper" — is actually rather cryptic, and I didn't fully appreciate its meaning until I had nearly every answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #244, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #244, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #244.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #244 is... "Good on paper."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Cubicle fodder."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TASER

FUSES

PILE

PLASTER

SCOFF

LASER

CLIPS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's OFFICESUPPLIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #244?

Drumroll, please...

PRINTER

PENCILS

SCISSORS

RULER

STAPLER

...and the spangram was OFFICESUPPLIES.

Strands #244

“Good on paper”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. This was surprisingly tricky! Not only does the twisty-turny spangram occupy almost three entire lines of the board, but I assumed that "Good on paper" and the answers I initially amassed related to arts and crafts, rather than OFFICESUPPLIES.

That's despite me getting PRINTER first. I might have made the connection to laserjets and the like, had I not immediately followed this up with both PENCILS and SCISSORS, which instead set me thinking about crafts - even when I bagged RULER to finish the bottom half.

I was a bit stumped at this point, so I used a clue which revealed STAPLER. Okay, no ambiguity there, and this was the answer that finally helped me get the enormous spangram. I snaked OFFICESUPPLIES all over the remaining letters to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

