Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console and Pro Controller pre-orders are live — where to check for stock today

The Legend of Zelda is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, and Nintendo isn’t letting the occasion quietly pass. Zelda fans are being treated to a stunning remake of one of Link’s most beloved adventures, Ocarina of Time, alongside a limited-edition Switch 2 console and a Zelda-themed Pro Controller. These in-demand items are available to pre-order now.

Switch 2 – Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Amazon

Rather than holding a specific pre-order drop, Nintendo made the Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console and Pro controller available shortly after the Zelda Direct concluded. I’m expecting these items to be popular, and retailers like Best Buy and Target are already sold out.

The console (and Pro controller) launch on October 29, exactly one week before Ocarina of Time Remake releases exclusively on Switch 2. But don’t expect stock to hold until then; use our handy retailer links below to lock in your pre-order now. This limited-edition Switch 2 will be popular; after all, anything Zelda-themed tends to be snapped up by fans very quickly.

Switch 2 console pre-orders

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Amazon Amazon has just launched a listing page for the Switch 2 Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition. Amazon hasn't started taking pre-orders yet, so this is the retailer to watch closely right now. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Target Target has currently sold out of the Zelda-themed Switch 2, but with the console not launching until October 29, there could be a restock over the next few weeks. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at nintendo.com Naturally, Nintendo itself is one of the best places to pre-order a Zelda Switch 2. It's currently sold out, but there could be a second wave ahead of the console's October release. Read more Read less ▼

Pro controller pre-orders

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $99 at Best Buy Best Buy is the first U.S. retailer to take pre-orders for the Switch 2 Pro Controller Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition. It's a great buy if you already own a Switch 2 console. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $109 at nintendo.com The Nintendo Store is the exclusive retailer for the Switch 2 Pro Controller Zelda Edition with a display stand. You're paying $10 extra, but you get a swanky way to show off your gear. Read more Read less ▼

Zelda: Ocarina of Time pre-orders

PRE-ORDER NOW The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: $69 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning. Read more Read less ▼

U.K. pre-orders

U.K. retailers were a little slow off the mark, but as of September 9, pre-orders for the Switch 2 Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition are going live

FAQ

What is Switch 2 Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition?

Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition - YouTube Watch On

The Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It’s the same great “Editor’s Choice” Nintendo Switch 2 console, but with a delightful Zelda-themed makeover.

The design highlights the iconic Triforce, with the golden triangle emblazoned on the Switch 2’s dock. Meanwhile, the console’s Joy-Con controllers have also been given a Zelda look. They come in contrasting shades of green, with golden highlights underneath the joy-sticks.

This is the first limited-edition Switch 2 console, and Nintendo definitely hasn’t skimped on the design. It’s a stunning-looking limited-edition console that celebrates the beloved franchise’s storied history.

Does the Zelda Switch 2 include Ocarina of Time?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Curiously, no, it doesn’t. To confirm, the Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console does not include a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. You’ll need to pick up the game separately, either physically (launch pre-orders come with textured foil packaging) or you can purchase the game digitally via the Nintendo eShop. The choice is yours.

It might seem strange that the Zelda console doesn’t come bundled with the new Zelda game, but Nintendo has done similar in the past. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 1 console didn’t include a copy of the game either. It’s a move that feels very Nintendo!

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