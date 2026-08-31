PS5 Pro restocks — latest updates as major retailers sell out ahead of GTA 6 launch

PS5 Pro restocks: latest updates As of Monday, August 31, 2026, the PS5 Pro is sold out across major retailers. But Best Buy is offering "open box" units, and GameStop has limited pre-owned inventory. Availability differs by region, so check your local stores now. Or stick with us for the latest restock information.

The PS5 Pro is suddenly experiencing a wave of stock shortages, and a certain GTA 6 appears to be the culprit. PlayStation’s premium console turns two years old in November and was readily available at launch. However, with the Grand Theft Auto VI juggernaut on the horizon, gamers appear eager to upgrade their setup for the best possible experience.

The sudden spike in demand for the PS5 Pro has seen major retailers sell out of stock, and even the PS5 Pro’s March price hike (from $699 to $899) seemingly isn’t deterring buyers. In fact, there are reports of resale sites listing the console for as much as $1,300. But don’t give in to the scalpers; here at Tom’s Guide, it's our mission to get you a PS5 Pro at a fair price.

We’re experienced restock trackers, having covered everything from the original PS5 launch to the very popular PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. So, if you want to upgrade to a PS5 Pro before GTA 6 launches on November 19, we’ve got the latest restock updates down below. Be sure to bookmark this article, as we’ll update you when PS5 Pro stock appears.

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As of 2:13 p.m. ET on Monday, August 31, the PS5 Pro is out of stock at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

We’re keeping a close watch out for any restocks, and will update you if the situation changes. And you should still check the links below, as stock could appear at any moment without warning. Maybe you'll get lucky!

If you can’t wait for restocks to appear, Best Buy has limited inventory of “open-box” models, while GameStop offers pre-owned units. But open-box/pre-owned PS5 Pro availability varies by region at these retailers.

PS5 Pro restock — Full retailer listings

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Amazon Amazon is sold out of the PS5 Pro at present, but some third-party listings are available. However, these are priced at more than $1,300. Don't give in to the scalpers. Wait for restocks. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Best Buy Best Buy is sold out of new PS5 Pro consoles, but is offering "open-box" units at select locations. This varies by region, so check your nearest Best Buy if you're willing to buy a console that has been returned to the retailer. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Walmart Walmart is currently sold out of PS5 Pro consoles with the dreaded "out of stock" message greeting shoppers. Let's hope a Walmart PS5 Pro restock is on the horizon. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Target Target is another major retailer currently sold out of the PS5 Pro console, but we're watching closely in case the national retailer restocks. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at GameStop GameStop is sold out of new PS5 Pro consoles, but unlike its rival retailers, it does offer pre-owned and refurbished consoles. Availability is location-based, so check your local listings; you could get lucky and score a PS5 Pro today. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at PlayStation Direct US PlayStation Direct is the company's official retail arm, so you might think it would be the best place to score a PS5 Pro. Unfortunately, even directly from PlayStation, the console is currently sold out. There could be restocks. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 Pro restock — what you need to know

How much does the PS5 Pro cost?

(Image credit: Sony)

As of March 2026, the PS5 Pro retails for $899. This is quite a step up compared to the base PS5 Slim, priced at $649, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which costs $599 as standard.

$899 was not the PS5 Pro’s launch price. The powerful PlayStation console initially retailed for $699, but earlier this year the price was hiked due to, in Sony’s words, “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.”

In simple terms, that means the increasing cost of RAM, which has been dubbed “RAMageddon.” The price of RAM has spiralled in recent months due to overwhelming demand, particularly from AI and data companies. The result has been price increases across consumer tech. Sadly, video game consoles haven't escaped the price hikes seen across tech products.

Why is the PS5 Pro sold out right now?

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Since its launch in November 2024, the PS5 Pro had never been difficult to buy. I was in the pre-order trenches two years ago and can confirm first-hand that securing one was as simple as heading to your preferred retailer, checking out, and ideally not looking at your bank balance afterward. The price increase in March this year likely only further softened demand.

So what’s changed? That appears to be a little game called Grand Theft Auto VI. The long-awaited next mainline installment in Rockstar’s open-world crime series releases on November 19, and now that we’ve got a proper look at GTA 6 gameplay, the hype levels are reaching a peak. This has led many gamers to invest in their gaming setup before launch.

GTA 6 is dropping exclusively on console in November. It’s only on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and if you want to play GTA 6 on the most powerful console around, that’s the PS5 Pro. So we have the perfect storm of a once-in-a-generation game leading to increased demand on a console that was previously considered niche. Plus, Sony can’t just rapidly manufacture more stock due to the aforementioned rising cost of key components, like RAM.

Is the PS5 Pro worth buying in 2026?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

This is a tough question to answer. Back in 2024, when I reviewed the PS5 Pro for Tom’s Guide, I said, “The eye-watering $699 price tag makes it a machine that will only appeal to the most dedicated gamers,” and I stand by that verdict. The only thing that has changed is that the price has gone from eye-watering to downright off-putting. Yet, the PS5 Pro is selling out.

If you want to experience GTA 6 at its absolute best this November, the PS5 Pro will presumably be the place to play. Rockstar hasn’t yet confirmed how (or if) the game will utilize the Pro’s extra horsepower, but it’s expected to look (and run) best on the PS5 Pro.

However, $899 is a steep price to pay, and that’s assuming you can even find a PS5 Pro in stock for MSRP. It’s also worth noting that the recent GTA 6: An Extended Look presentation showcased the game running on a base PS5 console, and it certainly didn’t look bad — far from it. It looks stunning.

If you take your console gaming seriously, the PS5 Pro could be a worthwhile investment, as it’ll boost the performance of not just GTA 6, but also the majority of AAA games on the PlayStation platform, but I don’t think it’s an essential upgrade in 2026, any more than I did back in 2024.

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