Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 console and controllers pre-orders LIVE — latest stock updates and how to secure yours today
Pre-orders for the limited-edition Wolverine PS5 consoles and controllers begin today
Your PS5 console is about to get a Wolverine-themed makeover, as PlayStation is dropping a range of limited-edition items to mark the upcoming release of its new exclusive, Marvel’s Wolverine. Pre-orders start today (Aug. 19) at 10 a.m. local time, and stock is likely to be snapped up faster than Logan's healing factor can kick in!
The range includes a limited-edition Wolverine PS5 console bundle, two new DualSense controller designs, and, for those who already own a PS5, a range of PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro Console Covers (sorry to those with a launch model). The items come in two variants, Battle Yellow and Adamantium, with the latter exclusive to PlayStation Direct.
If the limited-edition range for Insomniac’s last Marvel game, Spider-Man 2, is any indication, these Wolverine items are going to sell out very quickly. And you know resellers will be on the scene to ruin another gaming drop for the rest of us.
Fortunately, I’ve got more than six years of experience tracking pre-orders and restocks for in-demand items, from the original PS5 stock nightmare to the uber-popular (and very hard to buy) PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. I’m using all that knowledge to help you secure these limited-edition Wolverine PS5 products today. Below are all the retailer links you’ll need and the latest live update to make sure you get the bag!
Wolverine PS5 pre-orders - quick links
- Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 bundle: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
- Wolverine Adamantium PS5 DualSense: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
- Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 DualSense: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
- Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 Slim console covers: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
- Wolverine Battle Yellow PS5 Pro console covers: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
- Wolverine Adamantium PS5 Pro console covers: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
Wolverine PS5 console bundle pre-orders
The PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle includes the PS5 console (without a disc drive) decked out in a slick Wolverine theme, a matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of Marvel's Wolverine.
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Amazon is likely to be taking pre-orders for the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle today. It'll ship on (or around) the game's release date, September 15.
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Best Buy typically has a solid stock of limited-edition PS5 items, so keep an eye on its listings for the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle.
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Walmart is another retailer that is always involved when limited-edition items drop. It should have stock of the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle.
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Target is also expected to take pre-orders of the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle ahead of its release on September 15 (the same day as the game).
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Naturally, as a gaming-dedicated retailer, GameStop is expected to have stock of the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle at some point today.
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Wolverine PS5 DualSense controllers pre-orders
The DualSense controller in Wolverine Battle Yellow gives the popular PS5 pad a very cool Mutant makeover. PS Direct will be one of the best places to pre-order it.
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If you've got your eyes on the Adamantium version of the PS5 DualSense, there's only one place to get it: PS Direct. This variant of the controller is exclusive to the retailer.
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Amazon should take DualSense controller Wolverine Battle Yellow pre-orders, though sometimes its stock of limited-edition items drops later than its rival retailers.
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Best Buy will be a great place to pick up a Wolverine-themed PS5 DualSense controller. It should retail for its base price of $84 and ship in time for September 15.
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Expect Walmart to get in on the action with its own supply of limited-edition Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense controllers.
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Don't forget about Target, as it also tends to stock limited-edition items like the Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense controller.
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GameStop is another retailer where you'll likely be able to lock in your pre-order of the Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense controller. It should cost the MSRP of $84
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Wolverine PS5 Console Covers pre-orders
The Wolverine edition PS5 console covers are exclusive to PlayStation Direct, and if you own a PS5 Slim, your only option is the Battle Yellow variant.
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PS5 Pro owners who want to ditch the standard white console covers will be able to pick up some Battle Yellow plates today (Aug. 19). They launch on September 15.
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The even more limited-edition Adamantium PS5 Pro console covers are likely to sell out super fast and are exclusive to PlayStation Direct.
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Wolverine PS5 console and controllers UK pre-orders
- PS5 Wolverine Battle Yellow bundle: £569 @ Currys
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £74 @ Currys
- Wolverine Adamantium DualSense: £74 @ PS Direct (check stock)
- Wolverine PS5 Slim Battle Yellow console covers: £64 @ PS Direct (check stock)
- Wolverine PS5 Pro Battle Yellow console covers: £64 @ PS Direct (check stock)
- Wolverine PS5 Pro Adamantium console covers: £64 @ PS Direct (check stock)
The PS5 Wolverine Digital Edition Bundle includes the base PS5 Slim with a very slick Mutant-themed design, a matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of the Marvel's Wolverine game with a couple of extra DLC skins.
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The Wolverine Battle Yellow controller gives the DualSense a design that combines the hero's classic color with scratch marks that could only have been made by his iconic claws. It'll retail for £74 in the U.K.
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The Wolverine Adamantium DualSense is exclusive to PlayStation Direct, and I expect it'll be one of the first items to sell out during this pre-order event.
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If you already own a PS5 Slim cover, you can give it the Wolverine look with these limited-edition Console Covers.
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It's the same deal if you already own a PS5 Pro, you don't have to buy a whole new console to get the Wolverine look; just pick up these limited-edition console covers.
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Once again, the Adamantium look is exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the U.K. These console covers are further limited to the PS5 Pro only; there's no PS5 Slim option.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and have covered all of the biggest pre-order and restock events of the past six years. I know how to secure the bag, and I'm here to help you pre-order the limited-edition Wolverine PS5 items you're after.
Live updates
US readers, your time will come!
To any readers in the U.S. following along right now, it's expected that stock will become available around 10 a.m. ET at PS Direct and select retailers. So you've got plenty of time left until you need to be ready to secure your pre-order.
For the next few hours, I'll be focusing on U.K. pre-orders, which technically begin in 30 minutes (but, as noted below, one retailer has set pre-orders live early). Once we're through the U.K. drop, I'll turn attention Stateside. Stay tuned for updates...
I've locked in my DualSense pre-order, have you?
Yes, I don't need another DualSense controller (I already have three...), but that Wolverine Battle Yellow pad is just too pretty to ignore. Thanks to Currys dropping early, I've got my pre-order locked. Let me know in the comments if you've secured either the limited-edition controller or PS5 console bundle. Or are you waiting until PS Direct drops the exclusive Adamantium controller and the PS5 console covers?
- PS5 Wolverine Battle Yellow bundle: £569 @ Currys
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £74 @ Currys
Currys stock appears to be holding (for now)!
If you're just joining us, U.K. pre-orders were supposed to kick off at 10 a.m. BST, but retailer Currys decided to go a little early, and already is taking pre-orders of the PS5 bundle and the Battle Yellow controller. Both appear to still be in stock now!
- PS5 Wolverine Battle Yellow bundle: £569 @ Currys
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £74 @ Currys
UK stock has appeared a whole hour early!
- PS5 Wolverine Battle Yellow bundle: £569 @ Currys
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £74 @ Currys
Whelp, our first sighting of stock has arrived, and it's a whole hour earlier than the scheduled time of 10 a.m. BST in the U.K. Retailer Currys has broken rank and now has the PS5 bundle and Battle Yellow controller to pre-order. Go secure yours now!
PlayStation Direct is the only place to get the full range!
PlayStation has been increasingly eager to point shoppers towards it's own online retailer, PlayStation Direct. During previous limited edition drops, we've seen PS Direct take pre-orders first, or even offer exclusive items, and that's the case today.
The PS5 Digital Edition Bundle and PS5 DualSense Controller (Battle Yellow) will be stocked by PS Direct and "additional retailers," but the Adamantium DualSense Controller and Wolverine-themed PS5 Console Covers, are exclusive to PS Direct.
Watch the latest Marvel's Wolverine trailer while you wait!
Today's pre-order event hasn't started yet, so why not get in the mood by watching the latest trailer for Marvel's Wolverine which arrives exclusively on PS5 on September 15.
Here's what you can pre-order today!
So, if you're coming into this pre-order event wondering what will actually be available today, you can get a good look at the full range in the above trailer. But if you prefer to read rather than watch, here's the full Marvel's Wolverine limited edition range that will be available to pre-order today:
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle ($649.99 / £569.99)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition ($84.99 / £74.99)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition (84.99 / £74.99 GBP)
- PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow Limited Edition ($74.99 / £64.99)
- PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition ($74.99 / £64.99)
- PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers –Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition ($74.99 / £64.99)
Welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of today's Marvel's Wolverine PS5 console and controllers pre-orders, there's plenty to cover ahead of the first stock appearing, so let's not waste time, and dive into what you need to know.
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