Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 console and controllers pre-orders LIVE — latest stock updates and how to secure yours today

Your PS5 console is about to get a Wolverine-themed makeover, as PlayStation is dropping a range of limited-edition items to mark the upcoming release of its new exclusive, Marvel’s Wolverine. Pre-orders start today (Aug. 19) at 10 a.m. local time, and stock is likely to be snapped up faster than Logan's healing factor can kick in!

The range includes a limited-edition Wolverine PS5 console bundle, two new DualSense controller designs, and, for those who already own a PS5, a range of PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro Console Covers (sorry to those with a launch model). The items come in two variants, Battle Yellow and Adamantium, with the latter exclusive to PlayStation Direct.

If the limited-edition range for Insomniac’s last Marvel game, Spider-Man 2, is any indication, these Wolverine items are going to sell out very quickly. And you know resellers will be on the scene to ruin another gaming drop for the rest of us.

Fortunately, I’ve got more than six years of experience tracking pre-orders and restocks for in-demand items, from the original PS5 stock nightmare to the uber-popular (and very hard to buy) PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. I’m using all that knowledge to help you secure these limited-edition Wolverine PS5 products today. Below are all the retailer links you’ll need and the latest live update to make sure you get the bag!

Wolverine PS5 console bundle pre-orders

CHECK STOCK PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $649 at PlayStation Direct US The PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle includes the PS5 console (without a disc drive) decked out in a slick Wolverine theme, a matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of Marvel's Wolverine. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $649 at Amazon Amazon is likely to be taking pre-orders for the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle today. It'll ship on (or around) the game's release date, September 15. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $649 at Best Buy Best Buy typically has a solid stock of limited-edition PS5 items, so keep an eye on its listings for the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $649 at Walmart Walmart is another retailer that is always involved when limited-edition items drop. It should have stock of the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $649 at Target Target is also expected to take pre-orders of the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle ahead of its release on September 15 (the same day as the game). Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $649 at GameStop Naturally, as a gaming-dedicated retailer, GameStop is expected to have stock of the PS5 Digital Edition Wolverine Battle Yellow Bundle at some point today. Read more Read less ▼

Wolverine PS5 DualSense controllers pre-orders

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $84 at PlayStation Direct US The DualSense controller in Wolverine Battle Yellow gives the popular PS5 pad a very cool Mutant makeover. PS Direct will be one of the best places to pre-order it. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Adamantium): $84 at PlayStation Direct US If you've got your eyes on the Adamantium version of the PS5 DualSense, there's only one place to get it: PS Direct. This variant of the controller is exclusive to the retailer. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $84 at Amazon Amazon should take DualSense controller Wolverine Battle Yellow pre-orders, though sometimes its stock of limited-edition items drops later than its rival retailers. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $84 at Best Buy Best Buy will be a great place to pick up a Wolverine-themed PS5 DualSense controller. It should retail for its base price of $84 and ship in time for September 15. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $84 at Walmart Expect Walmart to get in on the action with its own supply of limited-edition Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense controllers. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $84 at Target Don't forget about Target, as it also tends to stock limited-edition items like the Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense controller. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $84 at GameStop GameStop is another retailer where you'll likely be able to lock in your pre-order of the Wolverine Battle Yellow DualSense controller. It should cost the MSRP of $84 Read more Read less ▼

Wolverine PS5 Console Covers pre-orders

CHECK STOCK PS5 Slim Console Covers (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $74 at PlayStation Direct US The Wolverine edition PS5 console covers are exclusive to PlayStation Direct, and if you own a PS5 Slim, your only option is the Battle Yellow variant. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Pro Console Covers (Wolverine Battle Yellow): $74 at PlayStation Direct US PS5 Pro owners who want to ditch the standard white console covers will be able to pick up some Battle Yellow plates today (Aug. 19). They launch on September 15. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Pro Console Covers (Wolverine Adamantium): $74 at PlayStation Direct US The even more limited-edition Adamantium PS5 Pro console covers are likely to sell out super fast and are exclusive to PlayStation Direct. Read more Read less ▼

Wolverine PS5 console and controllers UK pre-orders

PRE ORDER NOW PS5 Digital Edition Bundle (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £569 at Currys The PS5 Wolverine Digital Edition Bundle includes the base PS5 Slim with a very slick Mutant-themed design, a matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of the Marvel's Wolverine game with a couple of extra DLC skins. Read more Read less ▼

PRE ORDER NOW PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £74 at Currys The Wolverine Battle Yellow controller gives the DualSense a design that combines the hero's classic color with scratch marks that could only have been made by his iconic claws. It'll retail for £74 in the U.K. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 DualSense Controller (Wolverine Adamantium): £74 at PlayStation Direct UK The Wolverine Adamantium DualSense is exclusive to PlayStation Direct, and I expect it'll be one of the first items to sell out during this pre-order event. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Pro Console Covers (Wolverine Battle Yellow): £64 at PlayStation Direct UK It's the same deal if you already own a PS5 Pro, you don't have to buy a whole new console to get the Wolverine look; just pick up these limited-edition console covers. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK PS5 Pro Console Covers (Wolverine Adamantium): £64 at PlayStation Direct UK Once again, the Adamantium look is exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the U.K. These console covers are further limited to the PS5 Pro only; there's no PS5 Slim option. Read more Read less ▼