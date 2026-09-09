macOS 27 Golden Gate has me excited for the MacBook Ultra — here's why

macOS Tahoe was one of the worst updates I’ve used in years. Not since Windows Vista have I seen so many design and usability mistakes—unusual for Apple, of all companies. Long known for its reputation in design and thinking about the user first, 2025’s Tahoe update for the best Macs felt like a huge misstep. But macOS Golden Gate feels like a redemption for Tahoe’s mistakes.

I’ve owned a Mac since 2005, when the computers transitioned from PowerPC processors to Intel processors. For several years, I’ve owned an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and it’s one of the best laptops I’ve ever owned. From its keyboard to the display, everything felt like a home run after years of strange hardware design choices, like the butterfly keyboard.

But as we get close to the iPhone 18 Pro and the rumored iPhone Ultra/Duo foldable, I’m also looking forward to finally updating my Mac to macOS Golden Gate, the newest update that fixes almost all of Tahoe’s mistakes. However, its other design changes have me wondering what comes next for the Mac. So, with rumors of a touchscreen Mac allegedly called the MacBook Ultra, here’s why I’m very tempted to upgrade when Golden Gate officially launches.

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Golden Gate redeems macOS

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After trying the macOS Golden Gate public beta over the summer, I was struck by how good Liquid Glass finally looks on my Mac. Tahoe showcased the new design in all the wrong ways—from bizarre layers that separated columns within windows to mismatched window sizes. In Golden Gate, that’s nonexistent, with everything looking sharp and far easier on the eye when you’re working with multiple apps on one screen.

It’s restored my faith that Apple has clearly realized what a mistake Tahoe was in its design, and whilst I’ll be upgrading my current MacBook Pro to Golden Gate once it’s out, it also feels like it’s laying the foundation for the MacBook Ultra.

For anyone unaware, this rumored Mac seems to be the opposite of the MacBook Neo. Instead of being an entry point, the MacBook Ultra seems aimed at those who want the ultimate portable Mac at a high price. Alleged features include an OLED touchscreen, a first for the Mac to accept touch input, as well as coming with M6 Pro or Ultra chips that give even better performance and battery life.

Apple silicon has been a huge leap for the Mac. It’s hard to think back to a time when an Intel MacBook Pro could barely manage 4 hours under heavy load, or struggle with games like BioShock Infinite that were then 3 years old since their PC release. Now, even in 2026, my M1 Pro MacBook Pro can still play games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and others with ease, and I rarely hear the fan whirl. So thinking about what a 5-year leap could do for my Mac gaming, alongside everything else, has me excited.

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These rumored features, combined with macOS Golden Gate, make me consider the Ultra as my next Mac, since it replaces two devices in one go.

The Ultra could also be an iPad replacement

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I’ve been a fan of the iPad since its 2010 debut, and whilst recent software updates, especially iPadOS 26, have made Apple’s tablet far more productive, its locked ecosystem has always made me go back to the Mac.

But there are moments when a touch-screen can work well, such as editing videos for TikTok via LumaFusion, or reading comics from my childhood. It’s why I can see these two examples, and many others, working well on a touchscreen Mac, without macOS leaving the mouse behind.

Golden Gate clearly hints towards a touchscreen Mac—from being able to slide down to refresh in Safari and Mail, to every button designed as if they’re meant to be touched by a finger. Even Siri AI lets users send an email, record a voice note, take a selfie, and more with their voice or via the Siri app. The newest macOS update looks set to be ready for the MacBook Ultra.

Outlook

When an ultra-high-end Mac seems like it will improve on what my M1 MacBook Pro offers, while replacing the use cases I’ve had for my iPad Pro for several years, it feels like the natural next step for me and how I work. Even for Mac gaming, with ways to play Windows games via Crossover or decompilations like Donkey Kong 64 or GoldenEye, the extra power thanks to the M6 architecture will be a huge step up from what I’ve been using since 2021.

So while many will be excited to own an iPhone Ultra or an iPhone 18 Pro model, I’m more excited to use the MacBook Ultra. From the much-improved macOS Golden Gate update to the OLED touchscreen, it feels like the MacBook Ultra could be one of the best Macs to use for at least another five years. If that happens, then I'll have to say goodbye to my M1 MacBook Pro.

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