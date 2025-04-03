Switch 2 battery life confirmed — and it’s not good news

Following the Switch 2 Direct, there’s plenty of exciting news about Nintendo’s second-generation hybrid system. There have also been some disappointing reveals, like the console’s $449 price. Unfortunately, that’s not the only bad news. Its battery life ain’t great either.

As revealed in an official Nintendo Switch 2 spec sheet, the Switch 2’s internal lithium-ion battery will offer players approximately 2 to 6.5 hours per full charge. Nintendo notes this is an estimate and “battery life will depend on the games you play and usage conditions.”

To cut to the chase, this estimated Nintendo Switch 2 battery life is shorter than the current Nintendo Switch, which clocks in at 4.5 to 9 hours in either the base or Switch OLED configurations. The Nintendo Switch Lite runs for 3 to 7 hours per Nintendo’s estimates.

(Image credit: Future)

Switch 2’s battery life is the same as the original launch Switch, released in 2017. The machine was refreshed with a second model in 2019, which made a few under-the-hood changes, including a slight boost to battery life. Unfortunately, Switch 2 will be walking back that upgrade, and in intense games, you’ll get little more than 120 minutes.

Of course, you will likely be able to stretch your playtime further by making sacrifices such as disabling Wi-Fi, lowering the brightness of the display, and playing less graphically intensive or performance-hungry games.

However, if you want to play blockbuster games on Switch 2 at their very best, you can expect to be reaching for a power outlet charger fast.

How does Switch 2 compare to its handheld rivals?

Switch 2’s battery life doesn’t look any better when compared to its biggest rivals in the portable gaming market.

Devices like the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally X and PlayStation Portal may not be 1-to-1 comparisons, especially the latter, which is a remote-play-only device, but all pack beefier battery life than Switch 2.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device Release year Battery Nintendo Switch 2 2025 2 - 6.5 hours Nintendo Switch OLED 2021 4.5 - 9 hours Steam Deck OLED 2023 3 - 12 hours Asus ROG Ally X 2024 2.5 - 6.5 hours PlayStation Portal 2023 3 - 4 hours

As somebody who has used a launch model Nintendo Switch since 2017, I’ve never found the battery life to be a fatal flaw. Yes, it would be great if the device lasted longer, but it’s always been enough for commutes, train journeys and short flights. The problem comes when embarking on a longer travel, or when I start playing from a charge percentage of less than 100%. Fully charged or nothing.

My advice if you plan on picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order next week is that you might want to also consider scoring one of the best portable chargers, especially if you regularly take long-haul flights or want to engage in extended play sessions while in portable mode.

This week (April 2) saw Nintendo fully lift the lid on Switch 2 in a dedicated Direct presentation. Since then, we’ve had a flurry of news, including launch games and price details. Plus, we also got to go hands-on with the Switch 2 and were impressed. However, we had a power supply nearby, so we didn’t get to put its battery to the test.