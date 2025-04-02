Nintendo Switch 2 retail leaks can’t agree on the price — so which one is right?

Today is the day of the big Nintendo Direct, where we’re expecting the company to reveal all there is to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. We’re hoping that includes pricing and pre-order details, though two separate retailers may have beaten Nintendo to the punch.

Unfortunately these two retailers are both listing different prices, which doesn’t really fill me with confidence that either of them has got it right.

UK retailer SimplyGames has listed the Switch 2 as costing £499.99, which is almost double the price of the original Switch (£259.99) and £190 more than the Switch OLED (£309.99). For non-U.K. readers that price converts to $646 / AU$1,024, a price that includes 20% sales tax.

That is quite a price hike, and if true it means the Switch 2 would cost the same as the PS5 (disc edition) did when it launched 5 years ago. Obviously we’re hoping that’s just a placeholder price.

On the flip side, Spanish retailer Xtralife has the console listed for €439.99, which is €110 more than the original Switch (€329.99) and €90 more than the OLED (€349). That converts to $474 / £367 / AU$752.

While still more expensive than the old Switch, it’s a price hike that feels a little more reasonable — especially given all the rumors of what the Switch 2 will be able to do.

Can we trust these listings?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This isn’t the first time retail listings have included a price for the Switch 2, despite Nintendo remaining silent on the matter.

One leak from a Costco Canada employee featured a placeholder price of CA$499.99, which is around $350, and an Italian retailer started taking pre-orders with a listed price of €364.99 ($394). Both of those prices seem suspiciously cheap considering all the Switch 2 pricing rumors we’ve heard — suggesting a price anywhere between $399 and $499.

However an ex-Nintendo employee pointed out these kinds of retail leaks can’t really be trusted. Because Nintendo doesn’t actually share that information ahead of time, and these retailers are likely just speculating on what the price might be.

At most retailers may find out “a week or two in advance”, but likely won’t know about it until the public do.

Since today is the day of the big Switch 2 direct, and rumors suggest pre-orders will be opening next week, we are certainly within “a week or two” of the news (hopefully) becoming official. But considering the disparity in prices from various retailers, I’m not convinced they have any more information than we do.

Or maybe I’m wrong, and one of them has got it right. I just hope it’s Xtralife, because I’m not sure I can handle paying £500 for a Switch 2 — especially if it only has an LCD screen.