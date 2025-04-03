All 22 confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch games — here’s what’s available on day one

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was a smorgasbord of fantastic-looking games, from Mario Kart World and The Duskbloods to Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders. The hour-long presentation treated us to plenty of exciting-looking software heading to Nintendo Switch 2.

However, several of these titles are set to arrive a little way down the road. So, if you're planning to pick up a Switch 2 at release, you might be wondering what launch games will be waiting for you on day one.

Fear not. I've rounded up every confirmed Switch 2 launch game down below (as of April 3), and I've also picked out a few highlights just in case you need some guidance when picking your first Switch 2 titles.

My top 5 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Switch 2’s flagship launch game, and its first major Nintendo first-party exclusive, is Mario Kart World. The first brand-new game in the series for more than a decade, World promises to be the biggest Mario Kart experience ever. It’s the launch game that almost everyone will buy.

Not only does it allow for races with up to 24 players, but it’s also got an expanded cast of characters, with the internet already delighting in some of the more obscure picks (like the cow from Moo Moo Meadows). The World moniker seemingly refers to the new open-world driving mode that lets you zoom off course and leisurely explore scenic locations with friends online. Mario Kart World will also be available as part of a Nintendo Switch 2 hardware bundle for $499 / £429.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its direct sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are being ported over to the Switch 2 in the form of very appropriately named “Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.” These promise improved visuals and performance, which is very much needed with the latter. In my view, it was a near-perfect masterpiece held back by technical frustrations and a frame rate that would all too often slow to a crawl.

New integration with the Nintendo Switch 2 app brings extra lore and helpful guidance features. Otherwise, these games appear to be unchanged. This is no bad thing, as they’re two of the finest games in the first-gen Switch library. Owners of each Zelda game on Switch 1 can pay an upgrade fee, or they’re included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The launch of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch felt like a big moment for the console, proving it was capable of running giant blockbuster games, even if the visual sacrifices were significant. This time, right out of the gate, Switch 2 will have a massive CD Projekt Red RPG in its library in the form of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

This full-featured version of the once-maligned but now critically acclaimed sci-fi action RPG sees you play a mercenary named V in the neon-lit and crime-riddled Night City. While its RPG systems are a little lacking, it’s packed with well-written quests and a sizeable open world worth exploring. The Ultimate Edition includes the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is an exceptional DLC, and adds Idris Elba to the cast, which is worth the price of admission alone.

Deltarune Chapters 1-4

DELTARUNE is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Deltarune, the latest game from Toby Fox, creator of Undertale, will also be included in the Switch 2 launch lineup. This is one of the most significant third-party releases as it’s not merely a port of a game that’s been available on other platforms for years. While Delatrune’s first two chapters have been playable elsewhere for a long time, Chapters 3 and 4 are making their debut this June. Therefore, Nintendo Switch 2 early adopters will be able to play alongside everyone else.

The release date of Delatrune’s next two chapters had become something of a meme within its passionate fanbase. I have no doubt for a small, but very vocal, group this will be the most significant news to have come out of the Switch 2 Direct. In Deltarune, you play Kris, a teenager destined to save the world, who sets out on a quest with a couple of eccentric pals.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo platforms have often put more of a focus on co-op play than rivals PlayStation and Xbox. Mario Kart World will presumably offer fun for the whole family, but for those looking for a blockbuster narrative-driven title that can be played with a loved one, enter Split Fiction. Developed by the same team as It Takes Two, Split Fiction is already being labeled an early Game of the Year contender by some and is a joyful co-op romp.

You, and your selected co-op partner, play two aspiring authors, one specializing in fantasy, the other in sci-fi, who get stuck in a machine that brings their stories to life. Forced to live out their own writing to escape, Split Fiction is a game that keeps you on your toes. The moment-to-moment gameplay switches up often, ensuring you never feel a sense of repetition.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 launch game

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Civilization VII

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune Chapters 1-4

Fast Fusion

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Fortnite

F-Zero GX (NSO)

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Mario Kart World

Nobubaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Soulcalibur II (NSO)

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (NSO)

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut