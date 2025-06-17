I’ve played Nintendo Switch 2 for over a week — and I’m already bored

I wasn’t a fan of the original Nintendo Switch, but the Nintendo Switch 2 caught my attention when it was announced.

I was interested in the new machine since it addressed almost every technical issue I had with its predecessor. Switch 2's more ergonomic design makes it easier to use in handheld mode, and games look and perform great on 4K TVs. It’s not a giant leap forward, but it delivers meaningful changes.

The first weekend I spent with the Switch 2 was fantastic. Playing Mario Kart World with some of my Tom’s Guide colleagues was a blast, and I enjoyed seeing how games like Street Fighter 6 worked with a Pro controller. Tinkering with the settings to get the best picture quality on my OLED TV was also enjoyable. However, over a week later, I'm back to playing on my PS5.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 is undoubtedly an impressive system, I’m about ready to shelf it until I have a reason (or reasons) to play it. Here’s why I’ve grown bored with the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.



Note that the system is currently sold out, so keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch 2 restock page for updates!

Mario Kart World is great... until it isn't

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aside from Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which is effectively a tech demo, Mario Kart World is currently the only true Switch 2 exclusive.

As its name suggests, this game features a giant open world to explore when not participating in races. If you like Forza Horizon 5, you’ll feel at home here. The slew of gameplay modes, unlockables and other secrets arguably justify its $80 asking price.

Like I said, I had a lot of fun playing this game with colleagues. I even dabbled in some online matches, though none of the folks I played with used mics to talk. Throughout the week, I’d try to get first place in every Grand Prix race and unlock new characters, costumes and vehicles along the way. Trying (and failing) to master techniques like wall riding was also fun.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a lot of incentive to keep playing. As we said in our Mario Kart World review, the open world is great if you just want to aimlessly drive around. But if you’re a goal-oriented gamer like me, even this admittedly impressive open world can get stale fast. I also wish the game had some kind of checklist of what you’ve unlocked and what you need to do to unlock other items. Anything to give me more direction (no pun intended) would have been appreciated.

Again, I want to stress that Mario Kart World is absolutely a reason to buy a Switch 2 since it can offer a lot of replayability for long-time fans. However, Nintendo tourists like me might not stick with the title for long, even if they think it’s an overall great game.

Been here before

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Switch 2 isn’t lacking when it comes to third-party support. Everyone from the likes of Capcom, Sega and Square-Enix have ported some of their games to Nintendo’s latest system. And unlike the original Switch, the Switch 2 does a better job of running graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and semi-open world titles like Yakuza 0.

If you’re a Nintendo-only gamer, finally having a chance to play major third-party games is a big deal. However, if you’re like me and also own a PS5 and a gaming PC, then you’ve most likely already played many of the system’s third-party offerings. And though Switch 2 games look great on the handheld’s 7.9-inch 1080p display or your TV/monitor in docked mode, they’re not as visually sharp as they would be on a rival platform.

The main reason you’d want to buy a third-party game you already own is if you want to take it on the road. This was a huge selling point for the Switch back in 2017. Things are different now in 2025 since PC handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X exist. If you want to play games like Street Fighter 6 and Cyberpunk 2077 on the go, there's already hardware out there to facilitate that.

Hope for the future

Nintendo Switch 2 REVIEW | Buy or Skip?! - YouTube Watch On

I don’t want to be too harsh on Nintendo Switch 2 since it’s not the first video game console to have an underwhelming launch lineup.

I also grew tired of my PS5 during its launch window for the same reason. That just means Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid will become more interesting over time, especially with Donkey Kong Bananza arriving on July 17 and Metroid Prime 4 later this year.

Given the current Nintendo Switch 2 restock situation, it would be a good idea to get a system now if you can find one. I have no doubt it will eventually have a robust gaming library of first- and third-party titles.

If you’re lucky enough to get a Switch 2, just be sure to keep your expectations in check. While the system is good, it has yet to really show us what it’s capable of.