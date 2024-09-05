Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly in mass production — and this could be the release date

Nintendo Switch 2 rumors are coming in at a furious pace. We recently heard that the console is slated to be revealed "this month," though we didn't hear anything about when we'd actually be able to buy the console.

New rumors from MST Financial senior analyst David Gibson (via TechRadar) suggest that Nintendo is already mass-producing the next version of its beloved Switch console. Gibson said that the company's primary assembler has spent a large sum on production equipment and automation for Nintendo, which makes him think a Switch 2 is being built.

"No-one seems to have noticed the Nintendo assembler- Hosiden is spending ¥2bn on production equipment and ¥1bn on automation in FY3/25 for its major customer in amusement (Nintendo)," writes Gibson. He adds that he expects "Sept news and March 2025 release for [the] next device," said Gibson on X (fka Twitter).

The X post also includes a graph that shows an increase in automation spending for Hosiden. It also shows extra funding for production equipment and a new Vietnam-based factory, all of which lend credence to the console entering production.

Rounding out the post is further confirmation that Nintendo will announce the Switch 2 in September. Not only that, but Gibson said the console will be released in March 2025.

As mentioned, we've heard the console would be announced this month from plenty of sources, but a March 2025 release date is new and quite exciting, as we won't have to wait too long between the announcement and getting our hands on the next console.

Taking to the GamingLeaksandRumors Reddit page, leaker Nate the Hate added that the Switch 2 "has backwards compatibility support," which is excellent news for people who own an extensive library of original Switch games. Nintendo has hinted at Switch games working on Switch 2, citing that the company "will do our best to make the transition smooth for our customers."

One way or the other, if these rumors are accurate, we could learn all the key Switch 2 details at some point in September, so all the questions should be laid to rest.