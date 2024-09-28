Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly ‘ready' to go — here’s when it could launch
Peripheral manufacturer says Switch successor could land in March or April of next year
The rumor mill is still steadily chugging along for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's follow-up to its wildly popular home console/handheld hybrid system. But the latest is one of its most promising: The CEO of peripheral manufacturer Blade claims the Switch successor is completed and could launch sometime early next year with rumored features like magnetic Joy-Con controllers.
In a podcast for the Spanish website Vandal, Blade CEO Ruben Mercado said his company, which makes gaming accessories and peripherals, has already had access to near-final units of the hardware. He said he believes the new device is "done" and "ready" to go, and it could launch worldwide in March or April of next year.
More interesting still, Mercado mentions a long-rumored new feature of the Switch 2: redesigned JoyCon controllers that will attach to the main console unit magnetically. Given how finicky and flimsy the metal and plastic rails can be on the current Switch, this would make for a welcome upgrade. Mercado also teases that the controllers' analog sticks may have gotten a redesign as well, as he said his company's current line of analog stick covers produced for the current Switch console won't be compatible with the new device.
Nintendo's remained tight-lipped on its Switch successor. However, we finally did get confirmation that it exists back in May, when Nintendo president Shunatro Furukawa announced that the tentatively named Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be revealed before the end of the current fiscal year next March.
Since then, other rumors have suggested that release window could dip into April. In the podcast, Mercado speculates that the timing of a Switch 2 rollout could depend on Nintendo's financials for the current year. If the game maker fails to meet expectations, then it could launch the Switch 2 in March as a boost before the end of the fiscal year. If things are going well, it may put off the announcement until April to start the next fiscal year off on the strongest foot possible.
But just because Blade is a legitimate peripheral company doesn't necessarily mean its CEO knows what Nintendo is planning, so it's best to take all of this with a grain of salt for now. Until then, you can check in on all the latest leaks and updates at our Switch 2 rumor hub.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.