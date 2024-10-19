Black Friday just came early with Nintendo's big Halloween sale — here's 11 Switch game deals I'd buy now

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but spooky season is already here. Nintendo is celebrating by slashing prices on the best Switch games as part of its Screaming Deals sales event. So even if you've been eyeing all those Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, you'll want to check out these awesome Nintendo Switch game deals going on right now.

Get indie darlings like Cult of the Lamb for $12 (50% off) or Dave the Diver for $14 (30% off) at the Nintendo Store. And that's not the only place to save big on Switch games this weekend. Right now, you can get The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for $51 at Woot, a small but significant discount on the latest game in Nintendo's long-running action-adventure series. You can also snag The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for $51 at Walmart, a rare discount on one of the best-selling Switch games to date.

You can find the best Switch deals we've rounded up from across the web below. For even more ways to save, be sure to check out the Walmart deals I'd get that rival Black Friday.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Dicey Dungeons: was $15 now $3 @ Nintendo Store

Face off against Lady Luck herself in this charming deckbuilding roguelike, which is one of my go-to Switch games to play on trips. Its fast-paced, short runs are great for passing the time, and since everything plays out with dice rolls, there's a level of chance that keeps you on your toes.

Spiritfarer: was $30 now $7 @ Nintendo Store

This award-winning cozy management sim sees you play as a ferry master to the deceased in training. Build a boat to explore and platform your way through this gorgeous 2D world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally parting ways with them as they venture to the afterlife.

Resident Evil 4: was $20 now $10 @ Nintendo Store

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Dead by Daylight: was $30 now $12 @ Nintendo Store

If you’ve ever thought that you survive longer than the main characters in classic horror movies, Dead by Daylight will give you the chance to be proven wrong. The gist is simple: As a Survivor, you team up with three other players to repair five generators that power the exit gates to escape. Alternatively, you can play as the Killer, whose job it is to take out the survivors before they can succeed.

Cult of the Lamb: was $25 now $12 @ Nintendo Store

Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.

Dave the Diver: was $20 now $14 @ Nintendo Store

This relaxing fishing game/management sim was one of 2023's biggest indie game hits. Explore the deep sea, haul in catches for your sushi restaurant, and uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole with Dave and his quirky cast of friends.

Sonic Frontiers: was $60 now $21 @ Nintendo Store

Sonic Frontiers is something of a departure from the Blue Blur's previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Price check: $61 @ Amazon