Black Friday just came early with Nintendo's big Halloween sale — here's 11 Switch game deals I'd buy now
Grab some of the best Switch games for prices that rival Black Friday
Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but spooky season is already here. Nintendo is celebrating by slashing prices on the best Switch games as part of its Screaming Deals sales event. So even if you've been eyeing all those Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, you'll want to check out these awesome Nintendo Switch game deals going on right now.
Get indie darlings like Cult of the Lamb for $12 (50% off) or Dave the Diver for $14 (30% off) at the Nintendo Store. And that's not the only place to save big on Switch games this weekend. Right now, you can get The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for $51 at Woot, a small but significant discount on the latest game in Nintendo's long-running action-adventure series. You can also snag The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for $51 at Walmart, a rare discount on one of the best-selling Switch games to date.
You can find the best Switch deals we've rounded up from across the web below. For even more ways to save, be sure to check out the Walmart deals I'd get that rival Black Friday.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- shop deals from deals from $3 @ Nintendo Store
- Dicey Dungeons: was $15 now $3
- Spiritfarer: was $30 now $7
- Resident Evil 4: was $20 now $10
- Dead by Daylight: was $30 now $12
- Cult of the Lamb: was $25 now $12
- Dave the Diver: was $20 now $14
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective: was $30 now $15
- Animal Well: was $25 now $20
- Sonic Frontiers: was $60 now $21
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $51
Nintendo Switch games: deals from $3 @ Nintendo Store
The latest Nintendo Store sale is discounting a collection of great Switch games. For example, you can get Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Digital Edition) on sale for $14.
Dicey Dungeons: was $15 now $3 @ Nintendo Store
Face off against Lady Luck herself in this charming deckbuilding roguelike, which is one of my go-to Switch games to play on trips. Its fast-paced, short runs are great for passing the time, and since everything plays out with dice rolls, there's a level of chance that keeps you on your toes.
Spiritfarer: was $30 now $7 @ Nintendo Store
This award-winning cozy management sim sees you play as a ferry master to the deceased in training. Build a boat to explore and platform your way through this gorgeous 2D world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally parting ways with them as they venture to the afterlife.
Resident Evil 4: was $20 now $10 @ Nintendo Store
One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.
Dead by Daylight: was $30 now $12 @ Nintendo Store
If you’ve ever thought that you survive longer than the main characters in classic horror movies, Dead by Daylight will give you the chance to be proven wrong. The gist is simple: As a Survivor, you team up with three other players to repair five generators that power the exit gates to escape. Alternatively, you can play as the Killer, whose job it is to take out the survivors before they can succeed.
Cult of the Lamb: was $25 now $12 @ Nintendo Store
Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you.
Dave the Diver: was $20 now $14 @ Nintendo Store
This relaxing fishing game/management sim was one of 2023's biggest indie game hits. Explore the deep sea, haul in catches for your sushi restaurant, and uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole with Dave and his quirky cast of friends.
Sonic Frontiers: was $60 now $21 @ Nintendo Store
Sonic Frontiers is something of a departure from the Blue Blur's previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Price check: $61 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $51 @ Woot
Selling out fast! This is a relatively small discount, but given Echoes of Wisdom only just launched, it's worth shouting out all the same. The latest Zelda game sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time, wielding the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.