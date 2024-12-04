Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price just tipped — here's when it could launch
We may have just learned the Nintendo Switch 2's price and release date
Nintendo's worst-kept secret is the Switch 2. Everyone knows the company is working on a follow-up to the wildly successful hybrid game console, but it hasn't made it official yet. A new leak suggests the console won't be released until Summer 2025, which could explain Nintendo's reluctance to announce it.
Nintendo Switch 2 release date
The leak comes from Nintenduo, which claims the console has a June or July release date. Unfortunately, the source is pretty vague. The publication cited "members of at least six development studios working on titles for the successor to Switch."
Assuming that is true, this rumor is believable, but without more specifics, we must take this with a massive grain of salt.
However, that timeline does make a bit of sense. With Nintendo not announcing the console yet, we'd expect the company to want a few months between the news drop and the release, so summer 2025 seems logical.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
In the same report, Nintenduo speculated that the price would be between €400 and €500. It didn't back this claim up with a source, though, so we have to treat it as speculation at this point.
If accurate, though, the Switch 2 could cost between $419 and $524 in the U.S. With rumors that this will be Nintendo's most expensive console to date, those prices don't seem too far off what we expect.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory leak
If the other rumors needed a grain of salt, this one needs the entire Morton Salt factory. VideoGamesChronicle spotted a bunch of accessories from Chinese companies that are reportedly designed for the yet-announced Switch 2 on Alibaba.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
If these accessories are legitimate, they could give us a clue about the size of the Switch 2. For example, the case is 1.9 x 5.9in x 11.6in, which gives us a clue regarding how big the Switch 2 might be.
More from Tom's Guide
- Sony PS5 portable reportedly in the works to take on Nintendo Switch 2 — here's what we know
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure review
- Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.