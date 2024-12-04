Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price just tipped — here's when it could launch

Nintendo's worst-kept secret is the Switch 2. Everyone knows the company is working on a follow-up to the wildly successful hybrid game console, but it hasn't made it official yet. A new leak suggests the console won't be released until Summer 2025, which could explain Nintendo's reluctance to announce it.

The leak comes from Nintenduo, which claims the console has a June or July release date. Unfortunately, the source is pretty vague. The publication cited "members of at least six development studios working on titles for the successor to Switch."

Assuming that is true, this rumor is believable, but without more specifics, we must take this with a massive grain of salt.

However, that timeline does make a bit of sense. With Nintendo not announcing the console yet, we'd expect the company to want a few months between the news drop and the release, so summer 2025 seems logical.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

In the same report, Nintenduo speculated that the price would be between €400 and €500. It didn't back this claim up with a source, though, so we have to treat it as speculation at this point.

If accurate, though, the Switch 2 could cost between $419 and $524 in the U.S. With rumors that this will be Nintendo's most expensive console to date, those prices don't seem too far off what we expect.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory leak

If the other rumors needed a grain of salt, this one needs the entire Morton Salt factory. VideoGamesChronicle spotted a bunch of accessories from Chinese companies that are reportedly designed for the yet-announced Switch 2 on Alibaba.

If these accessories are legitimate, they could give us a clue about the size of the Switch 2. For example, the case is 1.9 x 5.9in x 11.6in, which gives us a clue regarding how big the Switch 2 might be.