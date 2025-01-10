After months of leaks, Nintendo finally comments on a Switch 2 rumor

Nearly every square centimeter of the Nintendo Switch 2 has been leaked in the last couple of months with nary a word from Nintendo save for some odd product launches and one confirmation that a sequel console will be announced this year.

Meanwhile, any number of third-party accessory makers, elusive Redditors and various YouTubers have been posting every scrap of information they can get their hands on. It's gotten so wild that the third-party accessory manufacturer Genki was showing a dummy Switch 2 model to anyone who walked by its booth during CES 2025.

If the Genki dummy model is accurate, we have a good idea of what to expect from the Switch 2 in terms of dimensions.

It seems this Genki display finally stirred the sleeping Nintendo Snorlax into action.

A Nintendo representative provided a statement to CNET Japan where it said that the model shown off by Genki was not official.

The rep said (machine translated), "The gaming hardware that Genki is claiming to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo."

It is a fairly benign statement that left us with more questions than answers. For one, Nintendo didn't deny that anything on the model was wrong; it was just unofficial.

Reportedly, since Nintendo's comment, Genki has backtracked, with IGN reporting that a Genki rep said the model was created using rumors and leaked information rather than any official information.

Additionally, Nintendo did not comment on any of the other leaks, especially ones with similar dummy models from other accessory manufacturers that have leaked out.

For as publicly litigious as Nintendo is known to be, it's quite surprising that the company hasn't really done anything public or made any other statement regarding the Switch 2.

Nintendo has said that it will announce the Switch 2 before the end of Q1 (March 31), with rumors claiming that the company might make that announcement this month.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for an official reveal, so we can finally put all these leaks and rumors to rest.