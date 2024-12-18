This could be our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 magnetic Joy-cons

Another day begins, and another Nintendo Switch 2 rumor slithers out from the ethers of the internet.

We've seen a sudden burst of Switch 2 design rumors purporting to show the design of the new console and they all seem to be coalescing suggesting that we are seeing what handheld will actually be.

The latest leak, courtesy of the YouTube channel NerdNest, does something that no other leak has yet to do; physically compare the Switch 2 to the original Switch and how the Joy-Con controllers actually connect to the main console.

Over 19 minutes of speculation the NerdNest video shows off a model of the Switch 2 that he says was sent to him by the casemaker ivoler, who happens to have an early bird deal for pre-ordering its Switch 2 case on their website.

The model NerdNest featured looks very similar to the one shown off by the controversial company Dbrand last week.

Ivoler appears to be sending this model around to relevant YouTubers as it looks the same as the one featured on the SwitchUp channel that was posted on December 12. The difference between the two is that SwitchUp didn't or could not remove the Joy-Cons on their model. NerdNest did have removable controllers, and they took the time to show how they connected to Switch 2.

I am unfamiliar with NerdNest, but their work focuses primarily on handheld consoles, specifically PC ones like the Steam Deck and the Asus Rog Ally X.

Hands on with Switch 2 Model - Let's talk about this...thing - YouTube Watch On

Starting with the console, NerdNest compares the original Switch to the Switch 2 dummy model. The sequel is significantly bigger. Its display measures about eight inches, whereas the current OLED Switch features a 7-inch display. Thus, the new console has much more real estate.

This also means that the Joy-Cons are larger. I imagine that even for people with smaller hands, the larger Joy-Cons will be more comfortable to hold and use than our compact ones. Hopefully, Nintendo has solved the drift issues that plagued many Joy-Con controllers.

Beyond size, one of the biggest differences between the Switch and Switch 2 is how the Joy-Cons connect to the console. The Switch uses an annoying rail system that can cause the connection between the controller and console to be lost.

The Switch 2 is supposed to use electromagnetic connections to hold the controllers in place. In the video, you can see divots in the console for the magnetic connections to slot into. A new trigger on the rear of the Joy-Con looks like a locking mechanism for the controller, so you can ensure it doesn't separate from the console.

The right Joy-Con also features a new button labeled "C," which many have speculated is meant for screen capture.

The only prominent feature that appears new on the model is the second USB-C port on the top of the console. It's possible that this port could be used for USB-C-based peripherals, like headphones or something wacky that Nintendo comes up with. The simplest explanation is that this new port allows you to charge the console in kickstand mode or even on a handheld device instead of trailing from the bottom.

If this is the Nintendo Switch 2, then we only have to wait for Nintendo to officially announce the console. We expect them to do so in January, with a potential March launch.