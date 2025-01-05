Nintendo Switch 2 rumor — alleged photos posted of new Joy-Cons

It's a new year, and the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors show no signs of stopping as we get closer to its expected launch window (believed to be sometime in March). Now images of what appears to be a revamped Joy-Con for the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online that, if legitimate, reveal a new controller that looks remarkably similar to those found on the current Nintendo Switch.

The new images, which were shared on Reddit over the weekend purportedly from the Chinese online forum Baidu Tieba, show off the controller's side and back, giving us a glimpse at the new color scheme and some of the upgrades in store. It appears to be mostly matte black with a hint of blue poking out on the inside of the casing where it slots into the console. Given that this lines up with a description provided by noted leaker NextHandheld last month, it bodes well for this leak being genuine. Adding to that is the serial number you can spot along the side, though that could be faked so it's far from a guarantee of legitimacy.

(Image credit: Baidu Tieba via Reddit)

In terms of design, there's not much different from the Joy-Cons found on the current Switch and its variations like the improved Switch OLED and Switch Lite. Granted, we can't see the front button arrangement from this angle, but the biggest upgrade appears to be larger shoulder buttons, which should make the controller easier to hold. Previous rumors suggested the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons could see a slight increase in size and a more rounded design. Pictured in isolation, it's hard to tell whether either of these holds true in the latest leak.

One of the most persistent Switch 2 rumors has been the claim that Nintendo’s next console will revamp how the Joy-Con controllers connect to the main console unit. Instead of the current rail system, word is the Nintendo Switch 2 will utilize a magnetic system for its Joy-Con controllers, with one YouTube video offering a purported first look at the system in operation. Given how flimsy the connection points on the current Switch console feel, an electromagnetic connection certainly seems like it'd provide a more secure and sturdy feel. The leaked images don't offer any new evidence on that front since they're shown by themselves sans console, and the new Joy-Cons are expected to use the same sort of release button on the back as the current ones.

We'll have to take this with a grain of salt for now until we hear more from Nintendo. But we might not have long to wait. The Mario maker's expected to announce the Switch 2 later this month ahead of a potential March launch window.

