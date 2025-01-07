New Nintendo Switch 2 leak suggests the dock will enable more powerful TV gaming — here's how

Nintendo will most likely announce the Nintendo Switch 2 before the end of January, but that doesn't mean leaks will stop. However, at this point in the process, we're getting into the deep minutia of the successor console.

The latest comes from Laura Kate Dale over on X where they posted a close up image that is allegedly part of the Switch 2 Dock.

It's not much but it does show the input and output voltage information.

(Image credit: @LaurakBuzz on X)

The image shows an input of 20 volt 3A and an output of 15v 2.8A. It's a scrap of information, but it hints at the docks' power and what that means.

For one, we're pretty sure you won't be able to use current Nintendo Switch charging cables with the next generation because it won't be powerful enough.

Second, it's long been rumored that the Switch 2 dock would be more powerful than the current generation. This reportedly means that when the Switch 2 is in TV mode, it'll have better graphics. The extra power in the upgraded docks could help upscale the graphics from handheld mode.

A couple of days ago, it was rumored that Switch 2 would feature an Nvidia system on chip, enabling the console to use DLSS, Nvidia's version of upscaling tech. This should make the console more appealing to graphics nerds and make it look much better on modern TVs and monitors.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If we get any more into minutia, we'll soon know the hex colors used for the joy-cons and the console, but that's where we're currently at until Nintendo finally announces the Switch 2, hopefully before the end of the month. People are excited about all the details, and we can't blame them.