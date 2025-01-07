PlayStation's massive holiday sale just got bigger with PS5 games from $4 — here's my 13 favorite deals

PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale is now even bigger with a slew of new deals added to the mix including discounts on some of the best PS5 games of 2024 like Stellar Blade and Sonic X Shadow Generations. If you’ve been holding off picking up something on your wishlist, now is the time to dive into the PS5 game deals as there’s something for every player.

The latest PlayStation Store sale offers more than 3,800 deals across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC packs and in-game currency. One of my favorite deals right now is Stellar Blade for $49, that’s a $20 saving on the winner of Best Action Game in our annual GOTY awards. My other top picks include Lies of P (Deluxe Edition) for $41 (was $69), Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition) for $19 (was $79) and Death’s Door for $4 (was $19).

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale is set to run through January 17, so make your final selections before then. Below I’ve rounded up the PlayStation Store deals I’d buy with my own money, and I've also found some big savings retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for those who prefer a physical disc.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $10.50 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy Become Eivor, a Viking warrior on a quest to conquer the untamed wilds of England, in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Raid and loot villages for better gear, and take on numerous quests for important historical figures. If you're looking for a game you can sink dozens of hours into, Valhalla is an excellent choice. If you want to see it all the game could. easily take you more than 100 hours.

Dead Island 2: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and loot to collect.

Resident Evil 4: was $29 now $21 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

NBA 2K25: $69 at Best Buy One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $29 at Best Buy, so now is the time to get on the court.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $32 at Amazon After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $41 at Amazon A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in gaming.