Nintendo files mysterious new device with the FCC — Nintendo VR on the way?

We could get a glimpse at the Nintendo Switch 2 very soon — perhaps later this month, according to some reports. But that handheld follow-up doesn't appear to be the only hardware in development at Nintendo.

Late last week, Nintendo submitted a filing to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) revealing the company is working on a new wireless device. And while the listing, spotted by The Verge, doesn't reveal what the device actually is, it's pretty clear that this is something other than a Switch 2.

The filing for the product shows the model number CLO-001, which implies that this is a new product line for Nintendo. Previous devices like the original Switch (HAC-001) or the Nintendo DS (NTR-001) had similar "001" codes to designate the first entry in a new lineup.

The new hardware does not appear to be a console or a controller like the Joy-Cons, as it's listed as a "wireless device." There is a very simple diagram found in the submission that shows where the FCC label in a "depression area on the bottom." The device appears to be square with rounded-off corners. It's unclear how big the device is, but it doesn't look like it will take up much space.

For a wireless device, Nintendo's mystery device appears to be missing most of the connectivity we would expect. It doesn't have a 5GHz Wi-radio or Bluetooth. However, it does have a 24Ghz mmWave sensor and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio.

It looks like it has to be plugged in via USB-C, which we assume means it might be able to connect to the a device like the Swtich through the Docking Station.

The 24GHz mmWave sensor does give us an idea of what Nintendo might be working on. mmWave sensors use short-wavelength electromagnetic waves. According to a paper by Texas Instruments, a short-wavelength system is highly accurate and "will have the ability to detect movements that are as small as a fraction of a millimeter."

So, this Nintendo device could use the mmWave sensor to track movements or as a gesture controller. To that end, 24GHz radar can have a detection range of up to 100 meters.

Here are some guesses at the direction we think Nintendo is going in. The Joy-Cons already act as tiny-Wiimotes but Nintendo had a lot of success with the Nintendo Wii, so this could be a way for the company to innovate on that console.

With the movement tracking, the company could be working on some sort of gesture control device or AR tracking. Nintendo did play around a bit with live video games with the Labo system and Mario Kart Live, so this could be an improvement there.

My guess, assuming we're not talking about a device for a theme park, is that it signifies some virtual reality product from Nintendo. Ever since the Virtual Boy in the 90s, the closest Nintendo has come to playing in the virtual reality space is the Labo Toy-Con 04 kit that sort of turns your Switch into a VR display. Like many of the Labo kits, it's very weird but really interesting even if there isn't much you can do with it.