ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode is set to roll out tomorrow — here's what we know

An exciting news leak from OpenAI via X suggests a major new ChatGPT feature is coming as early as tomorrow. From what we know, the company will unveil Advanced Voice Mode to all Plus subscribers, providing a more interactive, conversational experience in real time. As a ChatGPT Plus user myself, I am practically giddy over the move to a more human-like AI interaction.

Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus users

The leak suggests that Advanced Voice Mode will initially apply to ChatGPT Plus subscribers — those who pay $20 per month to access the enhanced features such as faster response times and priority access to new capabilities. Once launched, the feature will be accessible through the ChatGPT app, where users can opt in to activate voice input and choose from a variety of voice options.

If you’ve used ChatGPT Voice, you already know that the conversation feels fairly realistic. Honestly, they aren’t bad for a first pass. But I have noticed that they glitch a bit and like ChatGPT text, the conversation needs some prompting to get the correct response. I have high hopes for the possibilities of Advance Voice Mode. OpenAI has reportedly put substantial effort into fine-tuning the AI’s voice creation including varying tones and inflections, to ensure the conversation with ChatGPT is more personal and immersive.



I'm happy to know that the Advanced Voice Mode will integrate directly into the ChatGPT interface for a seamless transition between text and voice. Live, real-time conversations are not new; we have seen similar advancements from Gemini Live and are anticipating more from Apple Intelligence’s Siri. As AI-powered assistants continue to deliver more sophisticated conversations, the rivalry between competitors means users can anticipate the humanlike interactions will continue to be fine-tuned.

Hands-free, multi-tasking assistance

This development comes at a time when the race to create the most advanced conversational AI intensifies. With giants like Amazon, Apple and Google all integrating AI into their virtual assistants, OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode could set ChatGPT apart as a more versatile tool. The company is leveraging its AI expertise to give ChatGPT users deeper engagement.

I foresee this feature beginning a shift in how we interact with digital assistants. The hands-free chat capabilities are ideal for multi-tasking and for more natural accessibility. Advanced Voice Mode will be particularly useful for tasks that require a more conversational approach, such as setting reminders, answering questions that require complex answers, or even providing step-by-step instructions for everything from home repairs to recipes.

As of now, the new voice feature will only be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, providing them with exclusive access to cutting-edge AI capabilities. I have no doubt that if the rollout is successful and user feedback is positive, OpenAI may eventually extend this feature to the free tier or further integrate new voice models into business and enterprise solutions.

For those already paying for Plus, this addition enhances the value of their subscription by adding another layer of convenience and interactivity. Just one more sleep until ChatGPT Plus users get to try it!

