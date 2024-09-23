I upgraded my home cinema with this Bose soundbar — and it changes everything

I’m not usually a snob when it comes to home audio. Sure, I raved about the Sonos Arc as a home audio solution and it definitely delivers in audio quality, but not necessarily when it comes to heart-pounding action in movies or dialogue-heavy TV shows.

That’s why I had to give Bose's Smart Ultra soundbar a run for its money. But I couldn't simply stop at using one of the best soundbars on the market, no — I also paired it up alongside two Bose Bass Module 500s to get the fullest soundscape I could in my living room.

I wrote previously about putting Sonos's entry-level speakers to the test, so I'm genuinely curious to see how well Bose's models stand against the competition. To be clear, I'll be writing a full versus of Sonos and Bose's entry-level speaker systems later on, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more home audio dives like this.

So let's get into it. Are Bose's Smart Ultra soundbar and Bass Module 500s worth the $2,000 price of entry, or should you go with something a little less expensive? The proof is in the sound.

Floor-shaking performance

(Image credit: Future)

I've been using the Smart Ultra soundbar with two Bass Module 500s now for about a week and I must say it's an utter game changer. Despite my raving of the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV and its 160W speaker, Bose's entry-level home theater system adds such an incredible level of detail and richness to the audio thanks largely to its Dolby Atmos support.

This makes watching movies feel as if you're in the theater and music feel as if you're at a concert. Apple Music supports Dolby Atmos and I had to give that a try with certain songs, most especially in Future's newest release, Mixtape Pluto, and Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo. Both albums veritably shook my apartment and I couldn't even raise the volume higher than maybe 50% for fear of annoying my neighbors.

(Image credit: Future)

And this extends to action-packed movies, as well. I watched "Spectre" and "Tenet," two spy thrillers with ample enough explosions and gunshots, which were aptly punchy and floor-shaking. "Spectre," especially, with its biggest explosion in film history, dully felt full and bombastic, almost making my living room reverberate in its intensity.

That's what you get when you combine two Bass Module 500s together, something that the Sonos entry-level home theater system actually lacks.

Not quite the Bose Module 700s

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, it's not always a full story without looking at some of the pain points that might arise, and one thing I must confess is that my living room is rather small. Living in a city doesn't help, and that's what makes the Bose Bass Module 500s so ideal for specific buyers, but not if you've got a much larger, open living space.

Even with two 500s, which leverage a 5.5-inch woofer, I can see where the sound might not be as full or as earth-shaking as the Bose Bass Module 700s. To be fair, these use a 10-inch woofer and bring that oomph where it really counts. But, this also comes with a hefty price that's almost as much as the Smart Ultra soundbar at $849.

You could always pair a Bass Module 500 with a Bass Module 700 to get ample enough coverage without breaking the bank too much. Bose even offers a so-called "Steal the Thunder Home Theater Sound System" on its website that corrals a Smart Soundbar 600, one Bass Module 500, and dual Bose Surround Speakers for a currently discounted $1,347 — and you can tack on a Module 700 for a little over the price of a Smart Ultra and two 500s, netting ample enough coverage.

It's also important to note that Bose just launched a new Smart Soundbar with AI Dialogue Mode and Personal Surround Sound. It, too, can save you a bit of money with its $499 MSRP, saving you as much as $300 against the Smart Ultra and most likely won't bear too much of a difference when paired with either a Bass Module 500 or 700 — though, keep to Tom's Guide for a full review later on.

So, while I definitely love the dual 500s with the Smart Ultra soundbar for the kind of living space I have, it might not serve you as well if you have a more open, wider type of space. Plus, I'd be remiss if I didn't warn of the potential to annoy your neighbors if you live in an apartment building or multi-family home.