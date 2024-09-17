Latest Nintendo sale has must-play Switch games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

If you’re itching for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch then you’ll want to head over to the Nintendo Store as the digital storefront has just launched its latest sale with a particular focus on top Ubisoft titles including Assassin’s Creed and Mario + Rabbids.

However, my favorite deal in this sale comes from CD Projekt Red, as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now $15 (was $39). That’s a bargain price for an open-world RPG that offers more than 100 hours of gameplay. Another personal top pick is the Portal: Companion Collection for $6 (was $19), that’s a very low price for a bundle boasting two of the best puzzle games ever made.

Other top deals that have caught my attention include tender WWI game Valiant Hearts: The Great War for $3 (was $14), Zelda-like action-RPG Immortals Fenyx Rising for $14 (was $59) and retro platformer collection Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for $15 (was $39).

There are dozens of games on sale on the Nintendo Store right now, so I’m rounding up my favorites below. Plus, I’ve included some top deals at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for Switch owners who prefer a physical game card over a digital download.

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long-time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.