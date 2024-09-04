Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed 'this month' — here's what we know

With recent rumors hinting the Nintendo Switch 2 would hit the market in April 2025, it's about time we had some proper info about the Switch successor, right? Well, according to some fresh industry comments, we might finally be treated to some Nintendo Switch 2 news very soon.

Earlier today, GamesIndustry.biz head Chris Dring posted on X (as spotted by NintendoLife), claiming that fresh 'industry whispers' were going around about the Switch successor and that 'something' about the console would be happening 'this month'.

With industry whispers around ‘something’ Switch 2-related happening this month. I thought I’d remind everyone of the official list of the greatest games consoles of all time.1. Nintendo Switch2. Everyone elseSeptember 4, 2024

What makes this particular rumor more credible is that it's been somewhat corroborated by VGC journalist, Andy Robinson (though even he warns us to take the news with a grain of salt).

Replying to a comment about Dring's tweet, Robinson wrote: "Seems a bunch of press have heard this. But I still wouldn't bet my house on it".

Seems a bunch of press have heard this. But I still wouldn't bet my house on it. https://t.co/8gPlmsO8VZSeptember 4, 2024

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The short answer is... no. While the Switch rumor mill has been working overtime for literal years, the only official word we've had from Nintendo is that the Switch 2 will, at the very least, be revealed (if not released) by April 2025.

That's according to comments made by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in the company's end-of-year fiscal results. Aside from that, the Big N's kept pretty quiet about the future games console.

Given the insane popularity of the Nintendo Switch, the radio silence is understandable. The Wii was also a well-loved system, but the Wii U failed to make anywhere near as much of an impact, and Nintendo no doubt wants to avoid another follow-up flop this time around.

Furthermore, Nintendo still has plenty more in store for the seven-year-old system and could be on track to drop some of the best Switch games in the last part of the console's lifecycle.

The Switch already has a top-tier library, but a recent Nintendo Direct confirmed new titles like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Metroid Prime 4 were still in the pipeline, and a bunch more titles were teased at August's Indie World and Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In my eyes, it seems like Nintendo would probably be keen to keep our minds focused on all these new games, rather than the shiny new console they've cooked up.

Overall, I'd say it pays to stay skeptical about these rumors. After all, seeing as Nintendo was prudent enough to confirm that the mid-August Nintendo Museum Direct would make no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor, it seems likely that they'd be the first people to confirm a reveal date.

Nevertheless, we'll keep a close eye out for any further announcements or leaks that might come our way and will be sure to keep you up to speed wherever possible.