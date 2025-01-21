Latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak tips possible launch price — start saving now

The Nintendo Switch 2 might have finally been officially revealed in mid-January, but there's plenty of info we're still waiting on, including an obvious question: how much will a Switch 2 cost to buy?

Well, according to a new leak (as reported by GameRant), it seems that the official price will be higher than you might have hoped.

As we noted on our Switch 2 live blog, price speculation has ranged from $399 up to $499... and the newest leak suggests that that premium price could be closer to the truth.

Citing an anonymous source, X user @Shpeshal_Nick explained that he was told the new Nintendo console could set you back $449 or as much as $499 at launch.

They suspect the top-end price would be a bundle with the new Mario Kart game teased in the Switch 2 announcement trailer.

So if the person who told me June release is all but confirmed to be correct, then that could mean the pricing they gave me of $449/$499USD might also be correct. Think the $50 extra is a Mario Kart BundleJanuary 16, 2025

That certainly seems a little high, especially compared to Nintendo's usual price points. For example, a $449/$499 price point puts it streets ahead of both the original Nintendo Switch's launch price of $299 and the upgraded Switch OLED's $349 price tag. It's also likely to invite unwanted comparisons with powerful handheld PC systems such as the Steam Deck (which has models available from $399).

That said, there are conflicting rumors about the Switch 2 price; an IGN report suggests industry analysts generally suspect $400 will be the sweet spot, even allowing for inflation inevitably making new tech more expensive.

Bottom line: It's probably time to start saving if you plan to pick one up ASAP.

Of course, it's important to remember we're still dealing with limited information. The initial Switch 2 reveal trailer only really teased some of the console's new features and the system's bigger form factor.

While it's possible new info about the system will come to light within the next couple of months, the wait is on for a new Nintendo Direct slated for April 2, 2025, which is dedicated to revealing more info about their next-gen console.

We'd expect things like a release date, launch titles, and, of course, an official Switch 2 price to be revealed in that presentation. It's also possible that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could go live as soon as the Direct's over.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see what Nintendo has to offer or fill that wait by playing the best Nintendo Switch games on the system. Fans who can't wait to get hands-on with the new console can also apply for the chance to attend a series of Nintendo Switch 2 preview events over on the Nintendo website.