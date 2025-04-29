Massive Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $9 — 21 deals I'd shop now from Amazon, Nintendo and more

Spring may have sprung, but I'm more interested in staying in and playing video games! A ton of the best Nintendo Switch games are seeing big price cuts, so now's the time to fill your cart.

Over at the Nintendo Store publishers like Square Enix and Capcom are holding epic spring sales. As an example, you can get the gorgeous action game Okami HD for just $9. This game is bursting with style and charm and its art style will stick with you for years after you've played it.

You can also score Nintendo Switch games from $19 at Amazon. And you definitely don't want to miss your chance to pick up the must-play fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on sale for $42 at Woot ($18 off.)

Check out my favorite Switch game deals below. Plus, don't miss the deals I'd buy from $19 in Amazon's Gaming Week Sale, and check out our live Walmart Plus Week deals coverage.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing double pack: was $39 now $24 at Amazon This is a pretty nice double pack. Sonic Mania is a take on classic Sonic gameplay with 2D sprites and sidescrolling levels, including old favorites from the OG Sonic games. And while it can't beat Mario Kart, Team Sonic Racing is actually a solid effort in the kart racing genre that adds its own twist with team racing. It's worth a look especially at this price.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $29 at Woot! A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $29 at Walmart Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Stray: was $39 now $35 at Amazon One of 2022’s unexpected cult hits, Stray casts you as a curious cat in a world filled with humanoid robots. There’s a lot to like in this cyberpunk adventure, from its visually-striking setting, to its nonverbal storytelling, to its dedicated “meow” button. The gameplay is simple, but some platforming and puzzle challenges should keep players engaged during Stray’s relatively short playtime. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get the digital version for $29 at Nintendo.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Bush Rescue Bundle: was $39 now $35 at Amazon Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of fun characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!

Dark Souls Remastered: was $41 now $35 at Amazon If you haven't heard of it by now, Dark Souls is a brutally difficult action RPG where you'll need to build your character to the best of your ability and go up against a gauntlet of extremely tough boss battles. This remastered version polishes up the game's visuals and includes the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

MLB The Show 25: was $59 now $39 at Amazon MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $42 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

Star Wars Heritage Pack: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Collecting some of the best Star Wars games on the block, this Nintendo Switch bundle is quite the treat. It corrals titles like Republic Commando, Jedi Academy, The Force Unleashed and even Episode 1 Racer. If you're in need of some Star Wars thrills whether on the go or in the comfort of your own home, the Heritage Pack is a solid choice and certainly one with the Force.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing.

Price check: $54 @ Amazon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.