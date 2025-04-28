Massive Amazon Gaming Week sale live from $19 — here’s 25 deals I’d buy now for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC

Amazon Gaming Week is back! If you’re on the hunt for games, accessories, or even a new gaming PC, you’re in luck thanks to these deals. I’ve found a bunch of huge savings on gaming gear at Amazon that you don’t want to miss.

For starters, you can currently get the Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop on sale for $624 at Amazon ($124 off.) It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and RTX 4050 graphics, so it’s a great way to get into PC gaming without breaking the bank.

You can also get our favorite budget gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 on sale for $79 at Amazon. We were impressed with its robust connectivity and sound quality in our tests, and it’s an awesome buy with $20 off.

Best Amazon Gaming Week deals

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $19 at Amazon One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

The Crew Motorfest: was $69 now $19 at Amazon Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life: was $39 now $19 at Amazon This entry in the excellent Story of Seasons franchise sees you spend an entire lifetime in a sleepy riverside village. You’ll truly get to know the inhabitants of the town, and see how they change as years pass. Like in most farming sims, you can take care of crops and animals, as well as get married and raise a child.

No Man's Sky: was $29 now $22 at Amazon Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies; discover new lifeforms; and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition: was $69 now $26 at Amazon This Amazon-exclusive edition of the open-world Star Wars game Outlaws includes bonus content. Explore the galaxy's criminal underworld between the events of Empire and Return of the Jedi. The savings on this make it a considerable deal for Star Wars fans.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: was $49 now $26 at Amazon Experience the original Dead Rising with improved graphics across the board in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This upgraded version of the 2006 classic sees you play as Frank West as he investigates the nightmare situation at Willamette Parkview Mall. Along the way you'll recuse survivors and defeat memorable bosses, and also fight your way through an entire horde of undead zombies.

Razer Blackshark V2 Gaming Headset: was $49 now $35 at Amazon The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.

Razer Kishi V2: was $99 now $44 at Amazon The Razer Kishi V2 is a welcome upgrade to an already great mobile game controller. Just lock in your Android phone and you can make your phone a handheld gaming machine in an instant. It fits most newer phones and comes with a ton of features that makes it a great gamepad in general, including programmable macros.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a rare find in the world of gaming headsets. That’s because it can connect wirelessly to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs, smartphones and the Nintendo Switch. With a comfortable fit, a clear mic and decent battery life, it’s a worthwhile accessory for gaming, watching TV and movies, listening to music or even productivity. We rank it as one of the best wireless gaming headsets.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO: was $169 now $99 at Amazon While Tenkeyless keyboards might be all the rage, for some of you only a true desk dominator will do. A mighty giant of an input device, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro features dedicated media keys, per-key RGB lighting with Corsair's iCUE RGB integration, and a simply massive wrist rest to make this a keyboard to end all others. It comes with a choice of Cherry MX switches too, so you really can have it all.

Viewedge 27" 1080p Monitor: was $149 now $99 at Amazon If you just need a simple monitor for 1080p gaming, this 27-incher from Viewedge should do you just fine. While image quality probably won't wow you, it does support HDR and offers a 180Hz refresh rate for fast-paced action.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $129 now $114 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, but this Amazon deal is still a great price for a PS5 accessory that is almost essential.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $142 at Amazon The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without a recharge.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $299 now $269 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): was $748 now $624 at Amazon The Acer Nitro V 15 may not deliver optimal performance, but it doesn’t need to at this affordable price. With an attractive, portable design, 144Hz display and solid gaming performance, this is the right choice for those who need a decent gaming system without breaking the bank.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): was $1,399 now $1,199 at Amazon With a whopping $200 off the price, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is hard to pass up. First off, that RTX 4060 will take gamers far, but that's not all it comes packed with. You'll also get an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It impresses with its 16-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and with it all put together, this is one fine gaming machine for the price.