Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could happen this Thursday — here's what we know

Nintendo has had an interesting leadup to the launch of the Switch 2. It may be the most leaks I've ever seen for a new console. It's gotten to the point where almost everything about the Switch 2 is already known, not leaving us with many surprises. Another leak has now emerged, suggesting the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The leak is from a previously reliable Podcast called Nate the Hate, which said, "I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week… I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16… just a few days from now." (as transcribed by VGC).

During the podcast, they also claimed that the reveal will focus primarily on the console itself, with little mention of games. "I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus," they said on what Nintendo will actually show off."

(Image credit: Deck Wizard on X)

If Nintendo is doing a small reveal instead of a big event for the Switch 2 (which we presume it's doing since the company would have likely announced an event if one was coming), then it makes sense for it to be a hardware-focused announcement. It did a similar rollout with the original Switch.

According to the podcast, the software reveal event will happen in February or early March. The hosts also speculated that the console would ship in May or June of this year.

I wonder if Nintendo had bigger plans for the Switch 2's reveal and if all the leaks took some of the wind out of the company's sails, leading to a more minor, modest announcement. A dummy console showing up at CES couldn't have made Nintendo happy, even if the company said it was not official.

Nintendo has said it will announce the console before March, so a January 16 reveal date fits that window, even if it's on the earlier side. With the leaked display size and dock having surfaced, I wonder if Nintendo has some tricks up its sleeve to surprise us.

We already expect Nintendo to give the Switch 2 will offer significantly faster loading times and be backwards compatible . Another leak suggests we'll get magnetic Joy-cons, which is a nice improvement. We've also heard that the Switch 2 could be as powerful as the PS4 Pro, which sounds much better than the current console.