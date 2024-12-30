Nintendo Switch 2 report just tipped release date for new console

We've seen all kinds of rumors speculating on the Nintendo Switch 2's launch window, but few have offered an exact launch date. Enough reports have speculated that March is the console's launch month, which we know will happen.

However, a leak from the Italian website UAGNA offers a more precise date for the release of Nintendo Switch 2's first and third-party accessories. The website claims these devices will go on sale on March 28, 2025. This sounds plausible, as it's unlikely Nintendo would flood the market with accessories without the console being on sale.

Nintendo would also be unlikely to release the console without simultaneously making the accessories available. The video game console accessory market offers a lot of money, so Nintendo and third-party companies would want to have their devices ready for launch.

As with all leaks and rumors, we must take this one with a grain of salt. However, the date posted here aligns with other leaks suggesting the console will be announced in January and released in late March. While it may be wrong, it matches everything we've heard.

What's interesting about the purported timetable is that Nintendo typically has a longer lead time between announcing and releasing a console. The original Switch went on sale on March 3, 2017, but was announced by Nintendo on October 20, 2016 — a full four and half months. With the rumored announcement and release date, Nintendo would have roughly two and a half months separating them.

Nintendo Switch 2 power levels potentially leaked

Another Switch 2 leak shared by Forbes suggests the console will pack similar power to the PS4 Pro. The current Nintendo Switch runs with PS3-level graphics, so it would make sense for Nintendo to jump an entire console generation with the follow-up to its popular hybrid console.

Of course, that would still put Nintendo a whole generation behind Microsoft and Sony's consoles. And it's worth noting that rumor says those power levels would be reserved for the console's docked mode and would be lessened in handheld mode (much like the current Switch). In this mode, the report says the console will offer power similar to a base PS4.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors