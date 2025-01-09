Nintendo Switch 2 rumor suggests a larger OLED screen — this upgrade could be huge

Just when you thought you could make it through the morning without a Nintendo Switch 2 rumor or leak, you get blindsided by a new one. And this one is huge, both literally and figuratively, as it centers around the physical size of the upcoming handheld and its potential OLED display.

New renders, shared by 91Mobiles (via Onleaks), claim to have revealed the screen size of the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only that, but the leak also reports the console's dimensions. The screen, which the publication claims is an OLED, is rumored to be 8.4 inches, substantially more extensive than the 7-inch display found on the current Switch OLED model (and even bigger than the original Switch's 6.4-inch screen).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch Dimensions (with Joy-Cons) 271 x 116.4 x 31.4 mm (10.67 x 4.58 x 1.24 in) 241 x 102 x 14 mm (9.49 x 4.02 x 0.55 in) 239 x 102 x 14 mm (9.41 x 4.02 x 0.55 in) Screen size 8.4-in 7-in 6.2-in

One shocking thing about the dimensions above is that Switch 2 appears twice as thick as the OLED and original consoles. Of course, these are leaked dimensions and could easily be wrong, but it'll be interesting to see how it feels if they're accurate.

I'm skeptical about the OLED panel, as previous leaks have suggested that the console wouldn't have high-end display technology. The screen size is believable enough, as it would only be logical for Nintendo to promote a bigger screen as a reason to upgrade for existing Switch owners.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91 Mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91 Mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91 Mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91 Mobiles)

The alleged renders show off many other details about the Switch 2, as seen in the gallery above. You can see the power and volume rocker on the console's right while the game card slot lives on the right. If this leak is accurate, it's good to see Nintendo is sticking with physical media and not making the Switch 2 an all-digital console.

The Joy-Cons look almost identical to the previous Switch models, but they are larger and have one extra button above "Home."

The top of the console shows a USB-C charging port, which makes charging and playing in handheld mode more enjoyable. It also reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is excellent for gamers using older headsets.

Nintendo Switch 2 | First Look | 360 Degree Video | Exclusive - YouTube Watch On

The bottom of the console has a nice-looking U-shaped kickstand that looks a little stronger than the last-generation consoles. Of course, we'll have to wait until it launches to see for ourselves: a Nintendo Switch 2 report just tipped release date for the new console as late March 2025, but we'll have to wait and see if that proves true.