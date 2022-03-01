Saatva vs WinkBeds: their two best natural mattresses compared

If you’re looking for a natural latex mattress, Saatva and WinkBeds should be high on your list of brands to check out first. In particular, the Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex and the WinkBeds EcoCloud, two of the best mattresses for healthy sleep.

Both latex models focus on comfort, support and pressure relief, and are a great choice for those looking for a great organic mattress that won’t break the bank. But which one is right for you? In our Saatva vs WinkBeds mattress comparison, we look at both options in terms of price, design, support, comfort and user reviews.

The Zenhaven and the EcoCloud are designed to be durable, supportive and bouncy, and both come with a decent trial period plus free shipping. The WinkBeds EcoCloud is the cheaper of the two, with prices from $1,399, while the Saatva starts from $1,499. Let’s take a closer look at the two in this Saatva vs WinkBeds head-to-head…

Saatva vs WinkBeds: At a glance

Saatva Zenhaven – best for: Those wanting two firmness levels

People seeking a durable mattress

Hot sleepers needing cool comfort WinkBeds EcoCloud – best for: Sleepers looking for zoned support

Combination sleepers

People with back pain

When it comes to latex mattresses, the all-natural and organic Saatva Zenhaven is arguably among the most well-known because it’s a flippable mattress, so you get two different types of firmness in one bed. The softer side is rated a 4-5 out of 10 on the firmness scale and is a good mattress for side sleepers and combi sleepers who switch positions in the night. The firm side is rated a 7-8 out of 10 on the firmness scale and suits stomach and back sleepers, plus heavier bodies.

The major material inside the Saatva Zenhaven is natural latex, coupled with breathable organic wool and organic cotton. Latex is widely used in the best cooling mattresses as it regulates temperature and encourages good airflow. You can buy the Zenhaven in seven mattress sizes, from twin to Cal king, and enjoy a 180-night trial at home to ensure it really suits your body and sleep needs. It’s priced from $1,549, and you’ll get a 20-year warranty with it too.

The WinkBeds EcoCloud is also made with natural Talalay latex, organic wool and cotton, but as a hybrid it also contains individually wrapped coils. Despite being a hybrid, it’s on the softer side and rated a 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. This makes it suitable for most body types and sleeping positions, with a strong edge support system in place to help you sleep right up to the edge.

The EcoCloud comes in six sizes - there’s no split king here, so if that’s what you are looking for, choose the Saatva Zenhaven instead. The WinkBeds mattress trial is 120 nights, so two months shorter than Saatva’s, but there’s a Forever Warranty, which is excellent for the starting price of $1,399 ($1,099 on sale).

Saatva vs WinkBeds: Side by side

Saatva Zenhaven: Prices: from $1,549 to $3,295

Medium / Medium firm

180-night trial

20-year warranty

10” depth

Twin to Cal king sizes

Standout feature: flippable firmness

Materials: Organic cotton, organic wool, Talalay latex, Dunlop latex WinkBeds EcoCloud: Prices: from $1,399 - $2,399

Medium firm

120-night trial

Forever warranty

12.5” depth

Twin to Cal king sizes

Standout feature: zoned coil support

Materials: Organic cotton, organic wool, Talalay latex, recycled steel

Saatva vs WinkBeds: Prices, deals, trials

Neither of these natural mattresses is cheap, but the WinkBeds EcoCloud is more affordable than the Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex, especially in the larger sizes. The WinkBeds starts at $1,399 for a twin and rises to $2,399 for a Cal king, whereas the Saatva starts at $1,499 for a twin and rises to $3,195 for a Cal king.

So there is a big price difference on the larger sizes, although you will find frequent mattress sales throughout the year to lower the cost. In the Saatva mattress sales, for example, you can often save up to $250 on the Zenhaven. Whereas the various WinkBed mattress discounts we see each month can usually save you up to $300 on the EcoCloud.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva offers a longer mattress trial at 180 nights, compared to WinkBeds’ 120-night trial. However, the WinkBeds EcoCloud comes with a forever warranty, while the Zenhaven has a 20 year warranty (which is still excellent). We fully expect longer warranties on natural latex mattresses because they are made from hard-wearing materials that are built to last longer than other types of mattress in a box.

Both companies offer free shipping in the States, but Saatva offers a premium White Glove Delivery service for free. This involves the brand’s installation team setting up the Zenhaven in your bedroom, so that it’s ready to sleep on, and taking away your old bed. This saves you having to learn how to dispose of a mattress. However, whereas WinkBeds doesn’t charge for returns, Saatva will charge you a $99 fee.

Saatva vs WinkBeds winner: If you’re on a budget, then the WinkBeds EcoCloud is a fantastic choice for the lower price. The price difference between both models gets increasingly larger as the sizes increase too, with a queen size EcoCloud costing $1,699 on sale, compared to a queen size Zenhaven priced $2,245 when on sale. The Forever Warranty of the WinkBeds is also hard to beat, though Saatva offers a premium shipping and set up service for free.

Saatva vs WinkBeds: Build, materials

The Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex is made entirely of latex with a cover woven from hygienic and breathable organic cotton and quilted with 100% organic New Zealand wool. This flippable mattress has a Luxury Plush comfort layer made from soft Talalay latex on one side, and a Gentle Firm comfort layer made from firmer Dunlop latex on the other. These layers are sandwiched together with a core made from two thick layers of Talalay latex, compressed to form a dense support layer.

The latex is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, dust mite resistant, mold resistant and certified free from harmful chemicals too. As mentioned earlier, latex is also naturally cooling, making the Saatva Zenhaven a great choice for hot sleepers. As it’s made from latex, which is very durable compared to synthetic materials, it should last you a long time without any signs of sagging.

(Image credit: WinkBeds)

The WinkBeds EcoCloud hybrid mattress is made from a combination of latex and coils. The cover is made from organic cotton and sustainable New Zealand wool. Underneath you’ll find a 4” layer of Talalay latex. Support is provided by the individually wrapped recycled steel coils, which also provide zoned support. There are also specialized edge support coils, which help prevent sagging at the edges of the mattress.

As with the Saatva, the WinkBeds mattress is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, dust mite resistant, mold-resistant and certified free from harmful chemicals. The mattress is also cool and ideal for hot sleepers. Because of the added coils it’s a little less bouncy than the Saatva and might not be as durable in the long-run, though don’t forget that it comes with a Forever Warranty.

Saatva vs WinkBeds winner: The Saatva Zenhaven is hard to beat if you’re looking for a natural and organic latex mattress. And, because the interior is made entirely from latex, it’s designed to be durable enough to withstand long-term use. Hot sleepers will also get along fine with this one as it uses breathable organic wool and cotton, though if you want all of that but with less bounce and stronger edge support, the WinkBeds EcoCloud is the better option.

Saatva vs WinkBeds: Support, comfort

If you’re looking for a mattress that can suit all styles of sleeper, the Saatva Zenhaven is a great choice. The fact that this mattress is flippable means it suits all sleeping positions and most body types, from lightweight to heavier frames. The firmer side is great for stomach and back sleepers, while the softer side is ideal for side and combination sleepers.

The WinkBeds EcoCloud is particularly well suited to combination sleepers as the combination of latex and coils makes it extremely easy to shift position throughout the night. The zoned support also makes this a great choice for anyone dealing with back pain because it helps to promote healthier spinal alignment.

(Image credit: Saatva)

As latex is naturally cooling, both mattresses would help hot sleepers to feel more comfortable at night. The wool and cotton covers are also breathable yet still cozy, offering an extra layer of comfort. Latex is a very bouncy material and has a noticeably different feel to something like memory foam mattresses, which really cradle and contour to the body.

The lack of sinkage from latex models means sleepers will never feel overly trapped within the mattress. However, latex also means that you’ll get a high degree of motion transfer, meaning a restless partner could disturb you more easily at night.

The zoned support offered by the coils in the WinkBeds EcoCloud also helps to keep your posture aligned, which is particularly good for managing aches and pains in your neck, back and hips. But the Saatva promotes ease of movement, meaning sleepers never get ‘bogged down’ in one position.

Saatva vs WinkBeds winner: We’re declaring this a draw, but for slightly different reasons. First of all, if you’re looking for a mattress that suits all sleeping positions and body types, then the flippable Saatva Zenhaven is the obvious choice. But for added pressure relief and a latex bed that will keep your spine aligned, go with the WinkBeds EcoCloud.

Saatva vs WinkBeds: User reviews

The Saatva website has just over 200 reviews of the Zenhaven mattress, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Positive comments focus on how comfortable and supportive the Zenhaven is, with one customer remarking how, “I personally can’t imagine how any other product could be more comfortable”.

Another customer described it as an, “Unbelievably comfortable mattress, sleeps cool, provides the right level of support, especially if you alternate between sleeping on side and back”.

There are very few critical reviews but those that are available for analysis focus on issues with the Saatva shipping service. A couple of customers also said that the Zenhaven gave them hip pain, though it’s unclear which side of the mattress they were sleeping on and whether they choose the firmness best suited to their body and sleeping position.

(Image credit: WinkBeds)

The WinkBeds website also has just over 200 user reviews of the EcoCloud mattress, with a lower average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Positive comments praise the support and how cool the EcoCloud stays during the night.

One customer said it was, “Cooler than my last memory foam mattress and so much easier for me to turn over when I want to. Supportive but soft. Another customer described it as the, “perfect blend of firm with a soft layer on top”.

Again, there were very few critical reviews of the EcoCloud, but a couple of sleepers found the mattress too firm and bouncy for them and initiated a return before the trial period ended.

If you find yourself with a mattress that's too firm to begin with, yet you're sure over time it will bed in nicely, then you could consider investing in one of the best mattress toppers for adding an instant comfort boost. These also work to inject firmness, softness or cooling into older beds.

Saatva vs WinkBeds winner: Both Saatva and WinkBeds have a good number of positive user reviews, as well as a strong overall rating, so this is another draw. The critical comments are in the minority and focus mainly on shipping, firmness and comfort. We’d recommend looking through a selection of reviews to see if the feedback addresses your concerns before you buy. Each brand also has online chat functions for quick answers.

Saatva vs WinkBeds: Which should you choose?

Saatva makes luxury handcrafted mattresses and the Zenhaven is no exception. So if you’re looking for a durable all-latex bed with a little bounce and that helps you easily switch positions during the night, this is a great option. But if you’re on a tighter budget or need more zoned support to help with back pain, the WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid offers the best of both worlds with latex and coils.

Both mattresses offer trial periods that extend beyond the recommended three-week testing period, so there’s plenty of time to decide if they’re the right option for you. Saatva’s 20-year warranty is generous but overshadowed by the WinkBeds Forever Warranty. It’s worth understanding how mattress warranties work so that there are no surprises for you when exploring coverage.

Ultimately, if you’re not sure what firmness you need to sleep well, the Saatva Zenhaven gives you more choice as it has a softer side and a firmer side. For an innerspring feel and a touch of hotel luxury at home, read our Saatva Classic mattress review too.

But if you’re a dedicated combination sleeper or are prone to back pain, we would instead recommend the WinkBeds EcoCloud. Whichever one you choose, you’ll have free shipping and plenty of time to trial your new bed at home before making up your mind. Just be sure to cover it with a good mattress protector to keep it safe from spills and stains, otherwise you may void the terms of the trial.