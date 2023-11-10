Saatva vs Stearns & Foster: Which luxury mattress should buy this Black Friday?

In our Saatva vs Stearns & Foster comparison, we’re looking at two luxury mattresses that can be customized for a softer or firmer feel according to your sleep style. In particular, we're comparing the Saatva Loom & Leaf with the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress. While the Saatva is made of memory foam, the Stearns & Foster is a hybrid, meaning that the overall feel of each mattress is quite different.

Saatva makes the best mattress in the world right now (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more on that), and the Saatva Loom & Leaf ranks amount the best memory foam mattresses on the market. While both are almost the same price at MSRP, the Saatva is nearly always discounted by up to 15%. We've yet to see a money off saving on the Stearns & Foster Estate, though we might get lucky this month now that the Black Friday mattress deals are arriving.

You can read our in-depth Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review for a wider analysis and test data. While we haven’t yet reviewed the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress, we do feel that the mattress has lots to recommend it, and this comparison will help you decide which one to buy when deciding between Saatva vs Stearns & Foster.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Loom & Leaf Stearns & Foster Estate Type: Memory Foam Hybrid Internal Layers: 6 5 Firmness (1-10): 5-7, 8 3, 8-9 Height: 12” 14.5” Trial: 365 nights 90 nights Warranty: Lifetime 10 years Price bracket: Premium Premium

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster: Price, trial

The Saatva Classic is usually 12-15% off

Stearns & Foster mattresses come with a $300 Visa gift card

Saatva's mattress trial and warranty are the longest

Saatva Loom & Leaf: from $1,295 $1,101 at Saatva

Saatv's best memory foam mattress is usually discounted by up to $478, making it more competitively priced in the world of affordable foam beds. You can normally get a queen size on sale for around $2,036 (was $2,395), with free White Glove Delivery, a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. It's cheaper than the Stearns & Foster below, however that's because the Loom & Leaf isn't a hybrid and therefore doesn't have as many premium materials.

Stearns & Foster Estate mattress: from $2,299 $2,099 + $300 Visa gift card at Stearns & Foster

This luxury hybrid is rarely on sale, but it normally comes with a free $300 Visa gift card. Right now you can save up to $400 on the Stearns & Foster Estate, plus you'll get the Visa gift card too. A queen size costs $2,199 (was $2,399), making it more expensive than the Saatva Loom & Leaf. The White Glove Delivery is the same, but the trial is short at 90 nights and the warranty is 10 years in comparison.

Both the Saatva and Stearns & Foster are premium mattresses, but you can normally get 12-15% off the Saatva, or we’ve sometime seen tiered money-off deals where the discounts increase with the size of the bed. Even with these discounts, the Saatva is still in the premium bracket, but you can track discounts in our Saatva mattress sales guide. It’s worth noting that the Twin size of the mattress isn’t always discounted.

A queen Saatva Loom & Leaf is usually $2,036 at sale price (MSRP $2,395) and, while this is a premium price, we think the mattress is worth the money. Yes, it’s one of the more expensive memory foam mattresses out there, but it’s still considerably cheaper than the comparable Tempur-Pedic and is a godsend for those with back pain.

The Stearns & Foster Estate is almost the same price as the Saatva at MSRP ($2,399), but sales are less regular. We have seen discounts of up to $600 around major sales events, such as the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales , and you’ll also sometimes see offers of free bedding with mattress purchases. Do be aware that the Stearns & Foster is considerably more expensive if you want a Split King or Split CA King, and bizarrely a lot pricier at Twin XL size.

In addition to price we also need to look at the length of mattress trials , mattress warranties and the type of shipping. Saatva definitely comes out on top here, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Stearns & Foster also offer free white glove delivery, but their trial is only 90 nights (one of the shortest we’ve seen) along with a 10-year warranty.

How much can you expect to pay for these mattresses when they’re not on sale? Here’s our Saatva vs Stearns & Foster price comparison:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Loom & Loaf Stearns & Foster Estate Twin MSRP: $1,295 N/A Twin XL MSRP: $1,595 $2,299 Full MSRP: $2,295 $2,349 Queen MSRP: $2,395 $2,399 King MSRP: $2,945 $2,999 Split King MSRP: $3,190 $4,598 Cal King MSRP: $2,945 $2,999 Split Cal King MSRP: $3,190 $4,598

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster price winner: Saatva

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is cheaper than the Stearns & Foster, even at full price so with the continuous 12-15% discount, you’ll save considerable amounts of money. In addition, it also comes with free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster: Design and features

The Saatva is a memory foam, the Stearns & Foster is a hybrid

Both mattresses come in a choice of two firmness options

You can upgrade to a pillow top with the Stearns & Foster

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Loom & Loaf is our top memory foam mattress pick, whereas the Stearns & Foster has much in common with the best hybrid mattresses on the market. This means that they are very different mattresses beneath the covers, but both brands allow you to pick between two firmness options.

Saatva’s Loom & Loaf mattress comes in two firmness ratings – Relaxed Firm (5-7/10) and Firm (8/10). Starting at the top, the cover is made from organic cotton with lumbar zone quilting to give you more support in the center third of the mattress. Underneath you’ll find two layers of gel-infused cooling foam, followed by a 2” layer of perforated foam for breathability. Next up is the 2.5” memory foam core to give the mattress a body-hugging feel, all finished off by 5.5” of support foam.

The Stearns & Foster Estate also comes in two firmness ratings – Soft (3/10) and Firm (8-9/10). The quilted knit cover is made with TENCEL to keep sleepers cool at night. Underneath is a layer of TEMPUR-Indulge memory foam, made by Tempur-Pedic for that famous weightless feel. Next up are the brand’s proprietary IntelliCoil innersprings, with a high-density innerspring boarder for extra edge support. Finally, the mattress is wrapped up with Stearns & Foster’s AirVent system, made with ventilate coils and AirVents.

Both mattresses arrive flat, hence the free white glove delivery service where mattresses will be delivered to your bedroom. Do note that the Stearns & Foster mattress is particularly heavy, and it’s recommended that you use a base of more than 3” thick.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster design winner: It's a draw

Both mattresses are well designed, but we consider this a draw. Firstly, each mattress offers two firmness ratings so you can buy what best suits your sleeping style. And secondly, the mattresses are very different, with the Saatva being a memory foam mattress and the Stearns & Foster a hybrid. The design that appeals will depend on what type of bed you’re looking for.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster: Comfort & Support

The Loom & Leaf is available in Relaxed Firm (5-7/10) and Firm (8/10)

The Stearns & Foster Estate is available in Soft (3/10) and Firm (8-9/10)

Both offer contouring support, but the Stearns & Foster has more bounce

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster)

The Stearns & Foster Estate is also available in two firmness options, but they’re quite dramatically different to each other. The Soft version rates at a 3/10 and is very plush indeed. Side sleepers and lightweight sleepers should enjoy this mattress, particularly if they enjoy the weightless ‘hug’ that Tempur foam provides. There is still firmness provided by the coils and the mattress is bouncier in both incarnations than the Saatva.

The Firm version is an 8-9/10 and is much firmer than the Soft. Despite its high rating, this version still provides plenty of cushioning comfort with the Tempur foam, but you’ll feel more firmness provided underneath by the coils and AirVent system. There is also the option to add a pillow top to both of these versions for added softness. If you’re a fan of firm mattresses, sleep on your stomach or back, or are of a heavier weight, the Firm version should give you a restful night’s sleep.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Saatva is available in two firmness options. Although Saatva rate the Relaxed Firm as a 5-7/10, our testers felt it was nearer 7/10. It is one of the firmer memory foam mattresses on the market, but still manages to give a deep, contouring memory foam ‘hug’. Our testers raved about the lumbar support in this mattress and the pressure relief offered – in fact, if you want a good mattress for back pain, this is it.

Be warned though that the Saatva Loom & Leaf is a plush mattress, due mainly to the pillow top cover that gives the mattress a softer feel. If you like this plush feel, you’ll enjoy the mattress but if you’re used to a firmer mattress, the Saatva may feel too soft even in the Firm version. However, the Saatva does a great job of supporting all sleeping positions.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster comfort & support winner: Saatva

Whilst we think the Stearns & Foster is a great mattress, the two extremes of the firmness options will appeal to a more niche bunch of sleepers. The Saatva’s options are more likely to appeal to a broader range of sleepers, which could be particularly important if you share your bed with a partner.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster Mattress: Temperature control

The Saatva has a 2” layer of gel foam and a breathable cotton cover

The Stearns & Foster has a Tencel cover, plus AirVents for circulation

Hot sleepers may struggle on the Saatva

Our tester checks to see how cool the Saatva Loom & Leaf feels after sleeping on it (Image credit: Future)

Memory foam mattresses are notorious for trapping heat, although Saatva have tried to mitigate this with gel-infused memory foam. Unfortunately, gel-infused foam is more of a marketing ploy than anything else and, although this wasn’t the warmest memory foam bed our testers had slept on, there were times when they woke up overheated. If you’re a really hot sleeper but still want a foam-based mattress, take a look at our best cooling mattress recommendations.

The Stearns & Foster does a much better job of keeping sleepers cool, primarily because it’s a hybrid mattress. There are layers of well-spaced innersprings, ventilated coils and AirVents to allow air to move through the mattress and increase airflow. In addition, Tempur’s foam is extremely breathable, and the cover is made with TENCEL to wick away moisture.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster temperature regulation winner: Stearns & Foster

No surprises here that the Stearns & Foster is the winner. As a hybrid mattress far more air is able to pass between the coils and keep the air moving. Plus, the Tempur foam sleeps far cooler than some memory foams.

Saatva vs Stearns & Foster: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if…

✅ You want a traditional mattress: Saatva’s mattresses all feel like high-end luxury hotel mattresses and are finished with luxurious pillow tops.

✅ You suffer with back pain: Pressure relief is excellent on the Saatva, and the added lumbar support helps to keep the spine aligned to relieve aches and pains.

✅ You share your bed with a restless partner: Because the Saatva is made from memory foam, the ‘hug’ of the mattress helps to isolate movement and stop any motion transfer.

Buy the Stearns & Foster if…

✅ You sleep hot: It’s not a specialist cooling mattress, but the combination of coils, vents and breathable foam means that you’ll stay cool throughout the night.

✅ You want a really firm mattress: Heavier sleepers, stomach and some back sleepers should enjoy the Firm version of this mattress, which offers fantastic lumbar support and a supportive feel.

✅ You want a plush mattress: At the other end of the scale, the Soft version of the Estate is ideal for lightweight sleepers, side sleepers and those looking for a plush feel. It’s not as soft as some mattresses though, thanks to plenty of support from the Tempur foam and coils.