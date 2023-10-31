Saatva vs Casper: Which hybrid mattress should you buy this Black Friday?

When it comes to Saatva vs Casper, you're choosing between two incredibly popular mattress brands. The Saatva Classic and Casper Nova Hybrid are both high-quality hybrid beds, made from a combination of coils and foams. But underneath the covers these two mattresses feel very different, so our in-depth Saatva vs Casper mattress comparison will help you to see which mattress is right for you.

Both Saatva and Casper feature in our best mattress guide, with the Saatva Classic being our number one choice overall. The Saatva is also $500 cheaper even when at full price and, with their frequent offers and discounts, it’s often up to $800 less. But the Casper is still an excellent mattress, with a softer and plusher feel. What’s more, you might be able to pick up a Casper at a bargain in the upcoming Black Friday mattress deals .

You can read our in-depth Saatva Classic mattress review for a wider analysis and test data. While we haven’t yet reviewed the Casper Nova Hybrid, we do rate the brand highly, and this comparison will help you decide whether you want to buy one of these mattresses or not. Let’s get started.

Saatva Vs Casper mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Casper Nova Hybrid Row 0 - Cell 3 Type: Innerspring hybrid Standard hybrid Row 1 - Cell 3 Internal layers: 5 5 Row 2 - Cell 3 Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, 8 5.5-6 Row 3 - Cell 3 Height 11.5"-14.5" 12" Row 4 - Cell 3 Trial 365 nights 100 nights Row 5 - Cell 3 Warranty lifetime: Lifetime 10 years Row 6 - Cell 3 Price: $1,095 to $2,790 $1,995 to $3,095 Row 7 - Cell 3

Saatva vs Casper Mattress: Price, trial, warranties

A queen Saatva Classic is usually on sale for $1,695

Casper mattress sales are rarer, but we have seen $600 off flash sales

The Saatva Classic offers better extras than the Casper Nova Hybrid

Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $931 at Saatva

There are monthly Saatva mattress sales that take around 15% off the cost of the Classic, reducing the price of a queen to around $1,695 (was $1,995). You'll get a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free White Glove Delivery, which includes removal of your old mattress and bed frame.

Casper Nova Hybrid: from $1,995 $1,596 at Casper

Two layers of AirScape foam help the Casper reduce your in-bed temperature at night, making it a good cooling mattress on a more affordable budget. Casper's Groove Foam is also on hand to create ergonomic zones under your hips, waist, and lower back, making it a good choice for back pain too.

The Saatva Classic sits in the lower end of the luxury price bracket, while the Casper Nova Hybrid is in the middle of that same bracket. You can normally get 12-15% off the Saatva, or we’ve sometimes seen tiered money-off deals where the discounts increase with the size of the bed. Even with these discounts, the Saatva is still in the premium bracket, but you can track discounts at our Saatva mattress sales page. It’s worth noting that the Twin size of the mattress isn’t always included in sales.

A queen Saatva is usually $1696 at sale price (MSRP $1995) and while this is still a premium price, it’s incredibly good value for a mattress that suits so many different sleepers. At full price, the Casper Nova Hybrid is considerably more expensive, with a queen coming in at $2495. We have seen flash sales and discounts at major sales events, with discounts of up to $600, taking the mattress down to $1895. Because the flash sales are difficult to predict, make sure you bookmark our Casper mattress sales page to keep an eye out for discounts.

You are likely to see the biggest discounts on both these mattresses around major sales events around national holidays. But you’ll undoubtedly see the biggest discounts with the Black Friday mattress deals at the end of November.

In addition to price we also need to look at the length of mattress trials, mattress warranties and the type of shipping. Saatva definitely comes out on top here, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. The Casper, on the other hand, has a 100-night trial, 10 years warranty and free no-contact delivery. You can upgrade to in-home delivery and setup for an additional $199.

How much can you expect to pay for these mattresses when they’re not on sale? Here’s our Saatva vs Casper price comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Casper Nover Hybrid Twin MSRP: $1,095 N/A Twin XL MSRP: £1,395 $1,995 Full MSRP: $1,895 $2,395 Queen MSRP: $1,995 $2,495 King MSRP: $2,495 $3,095 Split king MSRP: $2,790 N/A Cal king MSRP: $2,495 $3,095 Split cal king MSRP: $2,790 N/A

Saatva vs Casper price winner: Saatva

The lower price of the Saatva, combined with the 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery makes it hard to beat. This, combined with the all-round comfort of the mattress means it’s the best choice pricewise in the luxury bracket.

Saatva Vs Casper mattress: Materials & design

Both mattresses are hybrids, but the Saatva is a hybrid innerspring

The Saatva Classic has three firmness options and two heights

The Casper only comes in one height and is softer

Saatva and Casper make some of the best hybrid mattresses around, and both are excellent choices. But there are some key differences. The Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring hybrid, whereas the Casper Nova Hybrid is a more traditional hybrid. Let’s look under the covers of them both.

The Saatva starts with a 3-inch thick Euro pillow top made from organic cotton (and with zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support), you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment.

Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress.

The Casper Nova Hybrid has a stretchy knit cover that’s cozy to the touch, followed by a layer of Casper’s proprietary Airscape foam that’s perforated to encourage airflow. The next layer is also made of Airscape, but this time it’s zoned for healthy spinal alignment. Underneath is another layer of zoned support foam before a final layer of pocketed coils to provide support. There’s also a firmer border around the edge for better edge support.

The Casper arrives rolled up in a box, whereas the Saatva is delivered to your bedroom flat (this is Saatva’s white glove delivery, which includes setting up your new mattress and taking away the old).

The Saatva Classic comes in two different heights (11.5” and 14.5”) and three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm). The Casper Nova Hybrid comes in one height (12”) and one firmness option (medium).

Saatva vs Casper design winner: Saatva

Saatva’s customizable Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is the winner here. Not only can you choose from three different options and two heights, but the mattress has more cushioning layers and supportive coils to boost your sleep comfort. It also comes in a greater range of mattress sizes . We also like the Guardin botanical extract treatment used to keep the mattress cover free from mold, bacteria, mildew, and allergens.

Saatva vs Casper mattress: Comfort & support

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options

The Casper Nova Hybrid is a medium firmness (we rated it 5.5-6 out of 10)

Saatva has a ‘lying on top’ feel, whereas you’ll sink further into the Casper

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options and two heights (the only difference here is the height of the springs). We tested the Luxury Firm in our review, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. We’d agree with this, rating it as one of the best mattresses for back pain and a comfortable choice for most sleepers. Lightweight side sleepers may find it a little too firm though.

Starting with the softest option, the Plush Soft is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who will feel cushioned at their pressure points of hips and shoulders. At the other end of the scale the Firm mattress is one of top picks in our best firm mattresses round-up, and is ideally suited to those who enjoy a firm mattress, are of a heavier build or sleep on their fronts.

In our review we found that the Luxury Firm offered great pressure relief, along with a fairly traditional innerspring feel. This is a mattress that you sleep on top of, rather than sinking into. There’s good bounce from the coil system and the pillow top provides plenty of cushioning comfort. We rate the way this mattress keeps the spine aligned and you’ll also feel that your pressure points are kept cushioned.

The Casper Nova Hybrid has more of a traditional hybrid feel and is of medium firmness (we rate it around 5.5-6 out of 10). It has a plush feel and is particularly suited to side sleepers, who will get great cushioning around their hips and shoulders.

Lighter and average weight back sleepers who enjoy more of a memory foam style ‘hug’ will also like the Casper, which does a great job of relieving pressure points. However, because it’s on the softer side, stomach sleepers and those of a heavier weight are likely to find the mattress too soft and lacking in support. Heavier weight sleepers could end up sinking too far into the mattress and sleeping on the coils.

Saatva vs Casper comfort & support winner: Saatva

With three different firmness options, it’s easy to find a Saatva to suit the vast majority of body types and sleeping styles. But if you only sleep on your side, the Casper Nova Hybrid is worth considering. It’s also the better choice if you prefer more sinkage in your mattress.

Saatva vs Casper mattress: Temperature regulation

Both mattresses offer great temperature regulation

Saatva’s double layer of coils provides lots of space for air to circulate

The Casper has coils and perforations in the top layer of foam for airflow

Because both mattresses are hybrids, they both promote good airflow and help to keep sleepers cool at night. Our testers never felt hot sleeping on the Saatva Classic, which is mainly down to its double layer of coils creating plenty of space for airflow. There’s only a small amount of foam in the Saatva as well and the cover is made from cotton, which is naturally breathable.

The Casper Nova Hybrid also has a layer of coils that help to keep the air moving through the mattress. But there’s also a top layer of Airscape foam that’s been perforated with tiny holes in order to increase airflow and breathability.

Although both mattresses do a good job of keeping sleepers cool, they’re not specialist cooling mattresses. If you do sleep very hot, consider one of our best cooling mattresses recommendations.

Saatva vs Casper temperature regulation winner: Casper

Both these mattresses do an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night, with coils systems that do great work at promoting airflow. But the Casper has the extra perforations in its top layer of foam, meaning it can keep even more air flowing round the mattress in order to keep sleepers cool throughout the night.

Saatva vs Casper: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if...

✅ You suffer from back pain: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region.

✅ You want a luxurious option: The high-quality materials in the Saatva feel like sleeping on a luxury hotel mattress and, despite being in the premium bracket pricewise, we think it’s actually very reasonably priced for the luxurious feel it gives.

✅ You want to customize your mattress: With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style.

Buy the Casper if...

✅ You’re a dedicated side sleeper: The Casper Nova Hybrid’s softer feel provides great cushioning for side sleepers around their pressure points, and there’s plenty of comfort for a great night’s sleep.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: With perforated foam and well-spaced pocket coils, the Casper does a great job of keeping sleepers cool all night.

✅ You want more sinkage: The softer feel of the Casper and the layers of foam mean that you’ll get a plusher feel from the mattress, sinking further in and feeling cushioning comfort.