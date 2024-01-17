Saatva vs Beautyrest: Which hybrid mattress is best for your sleep?

In our Saatva vs Beautyrest mattress comparison, we're looking specifically at the Saatva Classic and the Beautyrest Harmony Lux. Both hybrids are customizable in terms of firmness, with each catering to a wide range of sleepers, but under the covers they are very different beds.

When it comes to the 2024's best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic is our top choice overall and our number one best hybrid mattress of the year. It's made from a combination of memory foam and pocketed coils, as is the Beautyrest Harmony Lux. There is a slight price difference between them, with a queen size Classic costing $1,696 on sale and a queen size Beautyrest costing $1,599 (MSRP).

We tested the Saatva for a year and you can read our Saatva Classic mattress review for all the in-depth analysis and test data. Although we haven’t tested the Beautyrest Harmony Lux yet, the brand is highly rated and this mattress is one of it's best-sellers.

In this Saatva vs Beautyrest mattress comparison, we’ll look at how each hybrid compares in several key areas to help you to work out which one is the best choice for your body, sleep and budget. Now is a great time to buy too as we're seeing early Presidents' Day mattress sales start to arrive.

Saatva vs Beautyrest mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Beautyrest Harmony Lux Type: Innerspring hybrid Innerspring hybrid Layers: 5 5 Materials Dunlop latex, coils, organic cotton and wool Dunlop latex, coils, organic cotton and wool Firmness 3, 5-7, 8 3, 5.5, 7, 9 Height 11.5” or 14.5” 12.5” to 15” Trial period 365 nights 365 nights Warranty Lifetime 10 years Price From $1,295 (MSRP) From $1,499 (MSRP)

Saatva vs Beautyrest Mattress: Price & trial

The Saatva Classic regularly offers 12-15% off MSRP

Beautyrest offer discounts around all major sales events

Saatva has a lifetime warranty, compared to Beautyrest's 10 years

Both the Saatva and Beautyrest are premium mattresses, even with any discounts on offer. You’ll never pay MSRP for the Saatva Classic thanks to monthly Saatva mattress sales that shave off around 12-15%. Even with these discounts, the Saatva is still in the luxury mattress bracket, but it does come with some excellent benefits including free old mattress removal.

The usual sale price for a queen size Saatva Classic is $1,695 (was $1,995), and we think this is very competitive for a handmade innerspring hybrid crafted from luxury materials – including certified organic cotton. In short, if you were to buy a bed of this quality in store, you’d pay a lot more for it. Saatva is able to keep the price down because it doesn’t have bricks and mortar stores, so it passes those savings on directly to customers.

Beautyrest tends to concentrate discounts around major holidays only, so there is no bed sale at present though you have the option to add in two pillows at 50% off. You can keep an eye on the latest discounts by bookmarking our monthly mattress sales guide.

In addition to price we also need to look at the length of mattress trials , mattress warranties and the type of shipping. Saatva comes out on top here, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery with old mattress removal (if you request it in advance). However, there is a $99 to return or exchange the mattress. Beautyrest also has white glove delivery, but the trial is 100 nights and the warranty lasts for 10 years. So significantly shorter compared to Saatva's offerings.

How much can you expect to pay for these mattresses when they’re not on sale? Here’s our Saatva vs Beautyrest price comparison – Beautyrest prices are based on the Exceptional Coral Island series:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saatva vs Beautyrest price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Beautyrest Harmony Lux Twin MSRP: $1,295 $1,499 Twin XL MSRP: $1,395 $1,529 Full MSRP: $1,895 $1,579 Queen MSRP: $1,995 $1,599 King MSRP: $2,495 $1,999 Cal King MSRP: $2,495 $1,999 Split King MSRP: $2,790 N/A Split Cal King MSRP: $2,790 N/A

Saatva vs Beautyrest price winner: It’s a draw

Although the Beautyrest is cheaper than the Saatva if you choose the Premier Anchor Island series, it becomes similarly priced if you choose to upgrade to the Exceptional Coral Island series. So, there may be little to no difference in price. Saatva also has a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty with all mattresses, whereas Beautyrest offers 100-nights and a 10-year warranty.

Saatva vs Beautyrest Mattress: Design

Both mattresses are hybrid innersprings

The Saatva Classic has three firmness options and two heights

The Beautyrest has four firmness options and a choice of pillow tops

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic comes in two different heights (11.5” and 14.5”) and three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm). Underneath the 3” thick Euro pillow top (made with organic cotton and with zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support), you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment.

Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux is a little more complicated. As already mentioned, there are two series to choose from. The Premier Anchor Island series is available with a plush or firm firmness, or you can choose to add a plush or medium pillow top to softer the feel.

The Exceptional Coral Island series comes with a choice of medium or extra firm firmness ratings, with the choice of adding either a plush or firm pillow top. Mattresses have variable heights across the range of between 12.5” and 15”. Mattresses start with a quilted soft foam cover, covered with Seaqual sustainable fabric that’s made of recycled plastic waste.

Up next are layers of foam. There’s a layer of the brand’s proprietary InfiniCool Lux foam for response to pressure, AirFeel memory foam to contour to the body and RightTemp Wave foam with carbon fibers for increased breathability. The mattress sits on a layer of individually wrapped pocket coils surrounded by high-density foam for extra edge support.

Saatva vs Beautyrest design winner: Saatva

Although the Beautyrest has more customizing options, you’ll have to pay more if you want certain feels. The Saatva keeps the same price for all its options and combines this with extremely high-quality materials. That’s not to say that the Beautyrest doesn’t use excellent materials, we just like the fact that you pay the same for whichever Saatva you choose.

Saatva vs Beautyrest Mattress: Comfort & support

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux is available in four firmness options

Both mattresses have a more traditional ‘lying on top’ feel

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options and two heights (the only difference here is the height of the springs). We tested the Luxury Firm in our review, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. Our testers certainly agreed that it was a comfortable choice for most sleepers, although lightweight side sleepers are likely to find it too firm.

In our review we found that the Luxury Firm offered great pressure relief, along with a fairly traditional innerspring feel. This is a mattress that you sleep on top of, rather than sinking into. There’s good bounce from the coil system and the pillow top provides plenty of cushioning comfort. We rate the way this mattress keeps the spine aligned and you’ll also feel that your pressure points are kept cushioned.

As far as the other options go, the Plush Soft is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who will feel cushioned at their pressure points of hips and shoulders. At the other end of the scale the Firm mattress is one of top picks in our best firm mattresses round-up, and is ideally suited to those who enjoy a firm mattress, are of a heavier build or sleep on their fronts.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux also offers customizable sleep options. Across the two series, you’ll find options for Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm, plus the option to add in either a plush, medium, or firm pillow top. The Plush options are best suited to side sleepers, which the Medium and Firm will suit back sleepers.

The Extra Firm is designed for heavier bodies and stomach sleepers, although these mattresses do appear to sleep a little softer than the Saatva overall according to customer feedback. Pressure relief is excellent, with the mattress being a great choice for those suffering with aches and pains.

Saatva vs Beautyrest comfort & support winner: Draw

With so many options available for customization, everyone should be able to find a Saatva or Beautyrest that’s right for their sleeping style. The medium Beautyrest does offer a slightly softer option than Saatva’s Luxury Firm so may be worth considering for those looking for a softer feel with plenty of support.

Saatva vs Beautyrest Mattress: Temperature control

Both mattresses offer good temperature regulation

Saatva’s double layer of coils provides lots of space for air to circulate

Beautyrest’s RightTemp foam is specifically designed to keep sleepers cool

(Image credit: Saatva)

When we tested the Saatva Classic all our testers stayed cool and comfortable throughout the night. The Saatva has very little foam along with a double layer of coils creating plenty of space for airflow. There’s also a cotton cover that’s naturally breathable.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux has a lot more foam than the Saatva, but its RightTemp layer contains conductive carbon fibers for increased breathability and well-spaced coils again help to promote airflow. Customers also report that the cover feels cool to the touch.

Of course, neither mattress is a specialist cooling mattress so, if you do sleep particularly hot consider investing in one of our best cooling mattresses recommendations.

Saatva vs Beautyrest temperature regulation winner: Beautyrest

Both mattresses do a really good job of keeping sleepers cool but the Beautyrest actually feels cool to the touch and the conductive carbon fibers do an excellent job of regulating temperature.

Saatva vs Beautyrest: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

Buy the Saatva Classic mattress if…

You suffer from back aches and pains: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region.

The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region. You want simpler customization options: The Saatva has three firmness options and two heights, all costing the same price.

The Saatva has three firmness options and two heights, all costing the same price. You want a great all-rounder: Although there are customization options, our testers all felt that the Luxury Firm option suited all sleeping styles, making it a great choice for customers with differing sleeping styles.

Buy the Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress if…