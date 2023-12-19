Nectar vs Emma: Which hybrid mattress will suit your sleep?

High-quality craftsmanship and excellent value for money make Nectar and Emma two of the most popular mattress brands. But which one is best for your sleep? In this Nectar Hybrid vs Emma Hybrid Comfort comparison piece, we’re going to explore the key differences between them.

Like many of our best mattress entries, both the Nectar and Emma models are hybrids, which means they are made from a combination of foams and coils. Both brands also often have considerable sales, with Nectar currently offering 40% off and Emma 50%. So far, so similar. Price wise, there’s also very little between them. You can buy a queen size Nectar Hybrid for $799 , while you can buy a queen size Emma Hybrid Comfort for $599 .

But peeling back the covers tells us that these mattresses are constructed very differently, which means that they will feel very different to sleep on. Although we haven’t reviewed either of these mattresses in full yet, both are trusted brands behind some of our favorite mattresses, so we know we’re in safe hands. In this Nectar vs Emma comparison piece, we will examine their differences in finer detail to help you decide which one is right for you. Let’s take a closer look.

Nectar Hybrid Mattress: from $749 $599 at Nectar

The Nectar Hybrid is very similar to the best-selling all-foam original model but with the addition of a layer of eight-inch coils. Hybrid mattresses tend to be slightly more responsive than all-foam models, as the springs add a little bounce, and they also often sleep cooler because there's space for air to circulate within the mattress. Right now, a queen is $799 in the evergreen Nectar up to 40% off sale, which is standard pricing.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $739 $369 at Emma Sleep

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is slightly firmer than the Emma Original, which makes it a solid choice for back sleepers who will benefit most from its seven-zone pocket springs. Much like the Nectar, the Emma Hybrid Comfort’s individually wrapped springs promote airflow which improves overall temperature regulation. This 50% off sale doesn't match the 60% off sale we saw during the recent Black Friday sales, but is still an excellent price for such a high-end hybrid from a recognizable brand.

Nectar vs Emma: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nectar Hybrid Emma Comfort Hybrid Type: Hybrid Hybrid Internal layers: 6 7 Firmness: 6.5 5 (customers rate it 7-7.5) Height: 12" 13" Trial: 365 nights 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime 10 years Price (MSRP): $749-$1,199 $739-$1,499

Nectar vs Emma: Price, trials & warranties

A queen Nectar Hybrid is currently on sale for $799

A queen Emma Hybrid Comfort is currently $599

Nectar offers a lifetime warranty, Emma offers a 10 year warranty

Nectar’s deals are consistent throughout the year, with normal discounts outside of major sales events ranging anywhere between 25% and 33%, sometimes with a big discount on bedding thrown in. During major sales events, such as Black Friday, you’ll find 40% off with discounted bedding. Nectar also pepper 40% off flash sales throughout the year. These are hard to predict, so it’s worth bookmarking our Nectar mattress sales page if you’re quite not ready to buy right now.

Emma also has regular sales and discounts, with the biggest savings reserved for major sales events and holidays. Right now there’s 50% off the Emma Hybrid Comfort, and you don’t need any code to activate it. Mattress purchase makes you eligible for an extra 10% off bedding. We have seen discounts of up to 60% on the Emma range, so it’s worth following our Emma mattress sales if you want to hold out for the best deal possible.

When it comes to mattress trials both mattresses come with a 365-night sleep trial, giving you a whole year to decide if the mattress is right for you. Warranty-wise, the Nectar is the winner here with a lifetime guarantee to the Emma’s 10.

Here's a look at the prices you could expect to pay if the mattresses weren’t always on sale:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Nectar Hybrid Emma Confort Hybrid Twin MSRP: $749 $739 Twin XL MSRP: $999 $999 Full MSRP: $1,049 $1,049 Queen MSRP: $1,199 $1,199 King MSRP: $1,499 $1,499 Cal king MSRP: $1,499 $1,499 Split king MSRP: $1,998 N/A

Nectar vs Emma price winner: It’s a draw

Price-wise, there's little between the Nectar and Emma. The Emma mattress may be slightly cheaper at the moment, but consistent discounts from Nectar are hard to beat. The Emma Hybrid Comfort is priced incredibly competitively at present, but the Nectar mattress has a lifetime warranty on offer, plus their heavily discounted bedding stretches savings further.

Nectar vs Emma: Materials & design

Both mattresses are hybrid models

The Nectar Hybrid is 12” and has six layers

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is 13” and has seven layers

Like many of our best hybrid mattress entries, the Nectar Hybrid and Emma Hybrid Comfort are both made up of a combination of foams and coils. But beyond their similarities, both mattresses boast very different materials and design.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Starting at the top, the Nectar Hybrid has a breathable cooling cover with an antimicrobial finish, followed by two inches of gel memory foam for pressure relief and contouring. Underneath is a dynamic transition layer to provide rebound and bounce, helping with the transition from foam to springs. Eight inches of individually wrapped coils provide breathable support, with the perimeter reinforced with thicker coils for better edge-to-edge support. The mattress sits on a seven inch base layer to provide structure and a shift-resistant lower cover with handles to keep the mattress in place and make it easier to move about.

(Image credit: Emma)

Underneath the breathable and moisture-wicking cover of the Emma Hybrid Comfort is a layer of Emma’s proprietary Point Elastic Airgocell foam that is designed to absorb and release excess body heat. Up next is a cool memory foam layer to mold to the body, followed by durable HRX foam. This sits on top of the seven-zoned edge-to-edge pocket springs, which are individually wrapped to encourage airflow. The springs are designed to adapt to each sleeper’s spine, for optimal support and spinal alignment. The whole mattress sits on a stabilizing base and an anti-slip lower cover with handles.

Like all our top best mattress in a box picks, both mattresses are delivered rolled up in a box for easier transportation.

Nectar vs Emma materials & design winner: Emma

Both mattresses are well constructed, with plenty of support from the coils and contouring from the foam above. But Emma’s mattress has more layers of foam for deeper contouring and support, plus there’s a seven-zoned pocket spring layer with different levels of support where needed.

Nectar vs Emma: Comfort & support

The Nectar Hybrid is a medium firm mattress, rated at 6.5 out of 10

The Emma has an official firmness rating of 5, but is closer to 7-7.5

Both mattresses are CertiPUR US certified and fibreglass free

The Nectar Hybrid has a true medium firm feel, which is particularly suited to back sleepers. The top layers of foam offer cushioning and support and which fills in the lumbar region to keep the spine aligned. However, there is comfort and support to be gleaned from other sleep positions, too . Side sleepers will appreciate the contouring around the shoulders and hips, offering plenty of pressure relief. Lightweight side sleepers may find it too firm, preferring deeper pressure relief from a softer mattress, while average and heavier weight sleepers are likely to find that their hips sink too far in, sending the spine out of alignment.

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a firmer mattress than the Nectar Hybrid. Although Emma rates the mattress as a 5/10, customers report that it sleeps more like a 7-7.5/10. It’s particularly suited to back sleepers, with the seven-zoned spring layer doing a great job of easing aches and pains. The foams in the Hybrid Comfort are also a little firmer than some mattresses and, while there’s great pressure relief around the hips and shoulders for back and stomach sleepers, we think that many side sleepers (and lightweight side sleepers in particular) are likely to find this mattress too firm.

Both mattresses are CertiPUR US certified , meaning they don’t contain any harmful chemicals.

Nectar vs Emma comfort & support winner: It’s a draw

Both mattresses offer great support and pressure relief, but which one should win will depend on your sleeping style . Both mattresses are great choices for back sleepers – if this is how you sleep, you just need to decide if you want a firmer or slightly softer feel. Side sleepers (unless lightweight) will enjoy the Nectar, whereas the Emma is a better choice for stomach sleepers.

Nectar vs Emma: Temperature control

The Nectar has gel memory foam, a breathable cover and coils for airflow

The Emma has two layers of cooling foam, coils and a breathable cover

Both mattresses offer great temperature regulation

The Nectar Hybrid starts with a breathable cover with heat-absorbent fibers to help wick away body heat. Next up is a layer of gel memory foam for added cooling (although gel infusions don’t make huge amounts of difference when it comes to cooling), followed by well-spaced coils that allow plenty of airflow through the mattress.

The Emma Hybrid Comfort also starts with a breathable cover to wick away moisture. Underneath this is Emma’s proprietary Airgocell foam, designed to absorb and release excess body heat, followed by a layer of cool memory foam. Well-spaced coils again help to promote airflow through the mattress.

Do bear in mind that if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, you will probably want to consider one of our best cooling mattresses as these have features specifically designed to prevent overheating at night.

Nectar vs Emma temperature regulation winner: Emma

Although the Nectar has good cooling features, the Emma performs better when it comes to keeping sleepers cool. Emma’s Airgocell foam is particularly effective at cooling sleepers down and this, combined with the breathable cover and coils does a good job of regulating temperature.

Nectar vs Emma: Which should you buy?

Buy the Nectar if...

✅ You sleep on your back or side: The Nectar Hybrid is particularly suited to back sleepers, doing an excellent job of keeping the spine aligned. Average and heavier weight side sleepers should also enjoy this mattress, as there’s good cushioning around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips.

✅ You want a true medium firm mattress: Medium firm mattresses are widely regarded to be the best mattresses for back pain , providing enough softness to cushion the joints, with plenty of support from the coils.

✅ You share your bed with a partner: The Nectar Hybrid is a good choice for couples. There’s little motion transfer, plus the edge-to-edge support means that sleepers can spread out and take advantage of the whole space.

Buy the Emma if...

✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The slightly firmer feel of the mattress means that it's particularly supportive for those that sleep on their back or stomach. Emma's supportive HRX foam combined with a 7-zone ergonomic layer of pocket springs prevents the mattress from dipping or hollowing under pressure areas.

✅ You want a firmer mattress: The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a firmer mattress that you sleep ‘on’ rather than sinking into. There’s still contouring around the hips and shoulders, but the mattress is more responsive and easier to move around on and change sleeping position.

✅ You sleep hot: This mattress has plenty of features to help keep you cool, including a breathable top cover, Emma's Airgocell foam to absorb and release excess body heat and moisture, a cool foam layer and pocket springs that promote airflow.