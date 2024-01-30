Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream sees an in-form Blues side visit the fortress of Anfield on a quest to inflict a home defeat on Liverpool for the first time this season — and you can watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream takes place today (Wednesday, Jan. 31).

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Not many teams look forward to visiting Anfield – and it's easy to see why when you look at Liverpool's home record this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten at Anfield so far, winning 14 out of 16 games in front of the Kop. No matter what happens here tonight they'll remain top of the Premier League come the final whistle, but any dropped points could see chasers Man City, Arsenal and Aston Villa gain ground on the Reds.

After struggling for consistency for the first few months of the season, Chelsea have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time since Mauricio Pochettino took charge last July. The former Spurs boss's squad is plagued by injuries and absentees, though, with Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez among those sidelined, while Nicolas Jackson, who has chipped in with eight goals since signing from Villarreal in the summer transfer window, is on AFCON duty with Senegal.

These two sides have been responsible for some unforgettable encounters over the years, so you won’t want to miss the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Should you wish to watch on cable, NBC is also showing the match. You can access NBC through Sling (not all areas) and FuboTV, if you're looking for an OTA cable-cutting solution.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.