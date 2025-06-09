Warner Bros. Discovery just announced a shocking move — here's how it could impact HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) just announced that it's getting a divorce — sort of.
Today, the media giant announced it was splitting itself into two publicly traded companies (h/t The Hollywood Reporter). It's a move we've recently seen done by Comcast, which is spinning off a significant number of its linear cable networks into a new company called SpinCo.
The first of these two companies is tentatively dubbed "Streaming & Studios," though it will almost certainly maintain the Warner Bros. name. This company will comprise Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and the streaming service HBO Max, along with these brands' existing film and television libraries.
The other company is tentatively dubbed Global Networks, and it will be made up of WBD's existing linear TV networks such as CNN, TNT Sports, Discovery, Discovery Plus and Bleacher Report (B/R). Current WBD President and CEO David Zaslav will serve as president and CEO of Streaming & Studios, while CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will serve as president and CEO of Global Networks.
Now, this move isn't expected to be fully completed until mid-2026, but once it's completed, there's a good chance it could impact your HBO Max subscription.
Could Warner Bros. Discovery split also split HBO Max and Discovery Plus?
Right now, your HBO Max subscription — yes, it's HBO Max again — gets you access to a lot: HBO's library of shows, original movies, Warner Bros. movies and shows and a whole lot more.
But it also allows you to watch content from WBD's roster of linear cable networks, like the Food Network, CNN and live sports through the Bleacher Report Sports add-on.
That last part could change with this split, and the signs are already starting to show. Recently, Max purged a significant amount of its content from Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID. Don't believe me? Try and watch an episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" aside from season 37. You used to be able to, and now, you can't.
Now, this could signal one of two things. One is that WBD is trying to push people back to linear cable TV and live TV streaming services because it makes a lot of money from carriage fees. Global Networks will certainly need that revenue once it becomes its own entity, as it will consist almost entirely of linear cable networks.
Or, it could signal that Discovery Plus, which will notably belong to Global Networks once this split is official, is about to become a serious player in the streaming space again, and it might take its content from HBO Max with it.
Either way, I'd start preparing for the reality that HBO Max is eventually going to give you less content, not more.
