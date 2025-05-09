Max just revealed password-sharing crackdown details — and it's bad news

Last month, Max revealed that it's following in Netflix's footsteps with a password-sharing crackdown of its own. Now, we know when that crackdown is coming.

In an earnings call yesterday (May 8), Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming executive JB Perrette revealed that the streaming service will hit "full steam" on its password sharing crackdown in the next 12-18 months (h/t The Hollywood Reporter).

What we know so far about Max's password-sharing crackdown

Dubbed a “password-sharing crackdown initiative” by Perrette, Max is doing what Netflix and other streaming services are doing, and making your account tied to a home network.

Here's how that practically works, based on what we've seen from Netflix and heard from Max.

Say you have a Max account. Anyone physically in your household will be able to use your Max account, no problem. But anyone outside the household will need an "Extra Member Add-on."

Back when Max announced this new add-on, Perrette said, “Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements, designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts.”

Translation: We're sick of you freeloaders getting Max without paying. Netflix doesn't have to deal with this.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

To set up an Extra Member Add-on, the existing primary account holder will add the feature to their account. This will then open up a slot for the primary account holder to invite a friend or family member outside their household to create a separate, standalone account with an adult profile under the same subscription.

This new standalone account will have its own login credentials with almost all of the benefits involved in the primary account owner’s base plan. The user associated with the account can even transfer over data from an existing adult profile, including watch history, recommendations and settings.

There is one notable catch. The added-on member can only stream from one profile on one device at a time. And only one individual can be associated with an extra member add-on.

Of course, you also have to pay for this privilege. An Extra Member Add-on costs $7.99 per month, regardless of the Max subscription tier of the primary account holder. Bundle subscribers will not be eligible for the add-on at all.

That price point means Max's password-crackdown could cost you $1 a month more than its Netflix counterpart. Netflix lets you add a member for $6.99 a month if you have the Basic tier (with ads) or $8.99 a month if you have the Standard tier or higher.