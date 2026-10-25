What to watch Sunday lineup: All the new shows and movies just added to Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV and more (October 25)

When it comes to narrowing down what to watch next, it can get overwhelming sifting through everything new on the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Apple TV, Paramount+, Peacock etc. to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports events kicking off this Sunday, as well as some chilling horror picks on Shudder.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 25), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these near-flawless HBO Max miniseries you can binge in a weekend.

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Top picks to stream tonight

'A Course Called Ireland' (Paramount+)

A Course Called Ireland | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports/travel docuseries

What it's about: Based on Tom Coyne’s bestselling 2009 golf and travel memoir, this six-part documentary follows the author and comedy legend Bill Murray, a renowned golf enthusiast, as they hit some of Ireland's most legendary golf courses. Joined by family and celebrity friends including Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce, they take in the breathtaking scenery, vibrant local culture and colorful characters they encounter, all in an unscripted adventure.

Watch "A Course Called Ireland" on Paramount+ now

'Last Breath' (Hulu)

Last Breath - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters February 28 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Thriller/drama

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What it's about: Director Alex Parkinson’s debut dramatic film is based on his 2019 documentary of the same name, both of which follow the stranger-than-fiction incident in 2012 where a routine dive in the North Sea turned disastrous. Working to repair a gas line deep beneath the waves, over 300 feet down, a trio of divers — Duncan (Woody Harrelson), Dave (Simu Liu), and Chris (Finn Cole) — battles freezing temperatures, intense pressure, and almost no visibility. When a sudden storm throws the supporting ship off course, Chris is stranded hundreds of feet below at the bottom of the ocean while the rest of the crew scrambles to stage an emergency rescue mission.

Watch "Last Breath" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Sunday, Oct. 25

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

PARAMOUNT+

A Course Called Ireland (6 episodes)

Peacock

The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers (3 episodes)

Saturday Night Live UK (new episode)

Apple TV

MLS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. LA Galaxy (8 p.m.)

Hulu

Last Breath (2025)

Last Breath En Espanol (2025)

The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne, Hulu (New Podcast Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2), Hulu (New Episode)

We’re Here to Help, Disney+ & Hulu (New Podcast Episode)

ESPN Unlimited

NCAA Men's Basketball: UC Santa Barbara vs. Loyola Marymount — Exhibition (4 p.m.)

NCAA Football: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State (4 p.m.)

NCAA Football: Pittsburgh vs. #1 Miamia (5 p.m.)

NCAA Men's Soccer: Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina (5 p.m.)

NCAA Men's Soccer: Kentucky vs. James Madison (5 p.m.)

NCAA Men's Soccer: Queens University vs. Cetnral Arkansas (6 p.m.)

NCAA Men's Soccer: Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word (6 p.m.)

NCAA Women's Soccer: Lamar vs. SE Louisiana (5 p.m.)

NCAA Women's Soccer: Charlotte vs. UAB (7 p.m.)

NCAA Women's Basketball: One: An Offseason With the Sooners | Part I: The Climb (7 p.m.)

2026 Red Bull Rampage Highlight Show (8 p.m.)

NCAA Football: Syracuse vs. North Carolina (8 p.m.)

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson (8 p.m.)

WNBA: Life in the W: Episode 1 (10 p.m.)

WNBA: Life in the W: Episode 2 (10:30 p.m.)

WNBA: Life in the W: Episode 3 (11 p.m.)

WNBA: Life in the W: Episode 4 (11:30 p.m.)

The Hallmark Channel

What if Christmas (2026)

Shudder

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (9 p.m.)

Joe Bob’s Halloween House Party

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