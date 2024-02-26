"The Voice" is back and there's a new look in the studio. With country music duo Dan + Shay joining the line-up of coaches, the double chair is making its debut. Season 25 starts on Monday, February 26 and you can watch "The Voice" on NBC and Peacock in the U.S. But don't worry if you're away, as we'll explain how to watch "The Voice" season 25 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time — 8/7c

• U.S. — NBC / Peacock

Ever-present host Carson Daly and stalwart coach John Legend are back for season 25, with 'Queen of Country' Reba McEntire and hip-hop star Chance the Rapper both trying and pick out the contestants that they think could have a career in the industry.

The big change this year is the introduction of that double chair, which will be occupied by three-time Grammy winning duo Dan + Shay. "The chair itself has the same look and feel of the red Coach's chairs fans know and love from the long-running hit, but with the trademark button centered into its own segment," says NBC.

"It's clear there's just one button, so we'll have to wait and see how the duo decides who actually gets to push the button when there's a singer they want for their team."

Who will follow in the footsteps of Koryn Hawthorne, Nicolle Galyon, Cassadee Pope and last year's winner Huntley? Keep reading to find out where to watch "The Voice" season 25 in the U.S. and beyond.

As ever, you can watch "The Voice" on NBC. The season 25 premiere is on Monday, February 26, with episodes going out every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

There are several ways you can access NBC, the most obvious one being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, it is common to most cable plans.

Alternatively, NBC is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with in excess of 100 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

"The Voice" season 25 will also be streaming on NBC's streaming service Peacock, with episodes landing on the platform the day after they air. Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch NBC (in selected regions). It costs from $40/month and include dozens of other great channels — and if you're new to the service, then be sure to look out for its introductory offers such as the first month for half-price.

Fubo is a bit more expensive than Sling but has a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The 100+ channel line-up includes top networks like NBC, Fox, ESPN, Bravo, FX, MTV and many more.

In addition to showing "The Voice" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock".

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch with a platform you already pay for at home.

Canadians can tune into "The Voice" season 25 at the same time as Americans on CTV.

That means cable subscribers will be able to watch at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on TV, at CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app.

On TV, Monday episodes will go out on CTV1 from February 26, with Tuesday episodes on CTV2.

Not in Canada when "The Voice" is on? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

Bad news for Brits: the U.S. version of The Voice isn't broadcast in the U.K.

For any American currently in the U.K. who wants their fill of John Legend and the rest, check out one of the best VPNs so you can watch like you were back at home.

Unfortunately, Aussies don't get to watch "The Voice" on any local channels Down Under.

If you're in Australia for a limited time and want to access your paid streaming services from back home but they are geo-blocked, check out ExpressVPN.

"The Voice" season 25 FAQs

Who are the coaches for "The Voice" season 25? For season 25 of "The Voice" there will be five coaches instead of the usual four. The popular, Grammy Award winning country duo Dan + Shay will share the new 'double chair', acting together as a single judging entity. Regulars singer songwriter John Legend and Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire return, the latter fresh from singing the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl. Chance the Rapper is back after missing season 24, meaning Gwen Stefani and One Direction's Niall Horan miss out this time.

Who are Dan + Shay? Country singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have been performing together as Dan + Shay since 2013. The duo came to prominence with their first single "9 You + Me", which made over 700,000 sales and went platinum. Since that time, they've had eight singles and two albums that have gone to the top of the Billboard Country music chart in the U.S. They won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo Group Performance in three consecutive years, for the songs "Tequila", "Speechless" and "10,000 Hours". The pair are no strangers to "The Voice", having acted as mentors under coach Blake Shelton during season 20.

When is the season 25 finale of "The Voice" The season finale date of season 25 of "The Voice" has not been revealed at the time of writing. If season 25 runs for the same amount of episodes (19) as season 23 at the start of 2023, then we'd expect the season finale to take place at the end of April — possibly April 30.

Who won "The Voice" season 24? Floridian blues rock singer Huntley won season 24 of "The Voice", announced during the finale on December 19, 2023. Full name Michael Huntley, he was coached by Niall Horan and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" in the season finale. Following his win, Huntley was given a $100,000 record deal with Republic Records (owned by Universal).