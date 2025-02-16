How to watch 'The Equalizer' season 5 online from anywhere – mid-season premiere of Queen Latifah crime show

To most casual observers Robyn McCall is a hard-working single mom to Delilah but to a select few she is "The Equalizer" - an anonymous vigilante/avenging angel ready to swoop down and defend the vulnerable and those in danger. Fortunately, as a former highly-trained CIA operative, she has a very dangerous skillset at her disposal.

The show returns after a mid-season break, so read on to find out how to watch "The Equalizer" season 5 from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Equalizer' season 5 part 2 Date, time, TV channels, streaming 'The Equalizer' season 5 returns on from a mid-season break in the U.S. on CBS on Sunday, February 16 at the brand new time of 10 p.m. ET whilst the whole season also premiered in the U.K. on Wednesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. GMT on Sky Witness. • U.S. — CBS (via Fubo) / Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Sky Witness via Now • CAN — Global TV

• Watch anywhere

Did we mention that Queen Latifah plays McCall? Because of course she does. The NYPD cop who was investigating the violent episodes that followed this vigilante around, Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) has, over the course of several seasons, become more of an ally and, while it looked like he might be leaving the show towards the end of season 4, returns here to continue to fight the good fight.

Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg) is also part of the team McCall has assembled and works as a hacker as is Melody "Mel" Bayani (Liza Lapira), an old military pal, who turns up for this season with an altogether more deadly talent - she is an expert sniper. All told, it doesn't look like the bad guys are going to have much fun in New York over the next few months.

Read on to discover where to watch "The Equalizer" season 5 no matter where in the world you are today.

How to watch 'The Equalizer' season 5 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Equalizer" season 5 on your usual subscription?

How to watch 'The Equalizer' season 5 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Equalizer" season 5 returns to CBS from its mid-season break on Sunday, February 16. So if you already get the channel on your cable plan or TV antenna tune in from the brand new time of 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is a good cable-alternative option, with plans starting from $84.99/month for 200+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.

The show also be shown on CBS's Paramount Plus streaming service. You'll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to watch live, which costs $12.99/month. Or, if you don't mind watching on catch up the day after, you can opt for the more affordable Essential tier for $7.99/month.

How to watch 'The Equalizer' season 5 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch "The Equalizer" season 5 on Global TV via the Global TV App.

How to watch 'The Equalizer' season in the U.K

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Equalizer" season 5 premiered in the U.K. on Wednesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. GMT on Sky Witness via Now.

Can I watch 'The Equalizer' s5 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You will be able to soon. Aussies can catch 'The Equalizer' season 5 on 9Now very soon but with a release date TBA.

'The Equalizer' season 5 - Cast

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall

Tory Kittle as Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette

Jennifer Ferrin as Avery Grafton

Donal Logue as Colton Fisk

GUEST STARS

James Ciccone as Leo

Juan Javier Cardenas as Salazar

Brian Lucas as Foot Soldier #3

Alfred Lewis as Kevin

Roma Maffia as Dr. Roszak

Michael Reagan - Travis

Michael Michele - Evelyn

Kyra Zagorsky - Victoria Allen

'The Equalizer' season 5 - Episode list

Season 05 Episode 01 - "The Lost Ones": McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms; Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping.

S05 E02 - "Haunted Heights": McCall investigates a death in an apartment building where residents believe the structure is haunted; Aunt Vi helps Delilah get ready for her senior photos.

S05 E03 - "Just Fans": Harry goes under cover in a surprising role to help McCall search for a woman with a secret online persona; Mel decides to go to therapy and tries her hand at songwriting as a way to heal her trauma.

S05 E04 - "Sacrifice": The team races to rescue a young hacker being forced to hack for criminals; Dante is back in town to visit his father; Mel makes a breakthrough in therapy.

S05 E05 - "Take My Life... Please": The team investigates who is trying to put a hit on a stand-up comedian; McCall grapples with her feelings for Dante, who is still in town deciding how to proceed with Big Ben; Delilah continues her college search.

S05 E06 - "The Fight for Life": McCall and Mel go under cover in a prison to find a woman who went missing on the day she was scheduled to be released.

S05 E07 - "Slay Ride": A joyous and merry Christmas turns dark when McCall, Dante and Miles find themselves held hostage in a hospital that's been taken over by a cartel.

S05 E08 - "Guns and Roses": After a young girl is the victim of a shootout, the team races to find out if a gang war is afoot and whether the crime is connected to a shipment of stolen guns McCall is chasing down; Aunt Vi and Delilah prepare for their respective dates.

S05 E09 - "Stolen Angel": McCall and the team search for a missing pregnant woman whose baby may be in danger; Dante meets his brother James for the first time.

S05 E10 - TBA

The Equalizer S5 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

