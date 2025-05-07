You'll like Charlie Cale (played by the fabulous Natasha Lyonne), everybody likes Charlie Cale — until they speak an untruth and she calls them out for it. Nobody knows how she does it, she just does...

Read on to find out how to watch "Poker Face" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

"Poker Face" season 2 streaming details "Poker Face" season 2 premiere drops three new episodes at once on May 8, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Peacock

• CA — CBC Gem

• Australia — Stan

• U.K. — SKY Max/ Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The human lie-detector is an ex-cocktail waitress/ gumshoe road-tripping her way through life utilizing her special talent and sending up every 1970s cop show from "Columbo" to "Murder She Wrote" in the process.

There's a bizarre case every episode (with mob hitmen a recurring theme from the first season) with A-Listers — just check out that list of guest stars below — enjoying the chance to goof about and join in the show EVERYBODY is talking about.

Read on to find out how to watch "Poker Face" season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch "Poker Face" season 2 for free in the U.K.

"Poker Face" season 2 premieres in the U.K. on SKY Max at 11 a.m. BST on Thursday, May 8. It will also be available to stream on NOW.

Brits abroad wanting to watch the "Poker Face" season 2 could look in to NordVPN to allow you to watch it as if you were back at home.

How to watch "Poker Face" season 2 from abroad using a VPN

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Poker Face" season 2 should be available no matter where you are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch the "Poker Face" season 2.

How to watch "Poker Face" season 2 online in U.S.

Peacock is the place to go for "Poker Face" season 2. It premieres with a three episode drop on Thursday, May 8 at 3.01 a.m. ET.

Subcriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad.

How to watch "Poker Face" season 2 online in Canada

There is no release date for "Poker Face" season 2 in Canada but it will almost certainly follow season 1 on to CBC Gem very soon. Come back here for details.

Those on vacation in Canada who can't wait could try NordVPN to log in back home to watch "Poker Face" season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch "Poker Face" season 2 in Australia

In Australia, "Poker Face" season 2 premieres on Stan on Thursday, May 8.

If you're an American Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

The first three episodes of "Poker Face" season 2 drop on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, May 8. Individual episodes go out on the same day every week. The full schedule is as follows:

Season 02 Episode 01 — "The Game Is a Foot" : With the mob on her tail, Charlie Cale still can't help but take on an investigation into a seemingly innocent death in a friend's family. (Thursday, May 8)

: With the mob on her tail, Charlie Cale still can't help but take on an investigation into a seemingly innocent death in a friend's family. (Thursday, May 8) S02 E02 — "Last Looks" : When her new friend disappears from a film set, Charlie must unearth clues at the family-run funeral home that served as the production's most recent location. (Thursday, May 8)

: When her new friend disappears from a film set, Charlie must unearth clues at the family-run funeral home that served as the production's most recent location. (Thursday, May 8) S02 E03 — "Whack-A-Mole" : Caught between the mob and the FBI, Charlie must cobble together the truth of who is working for whom, using her talents to find a rat, or possibly a mole. (Thursday, May 8)

: Caught between the mob and the FBI, Charlie must cobble together the truth of who is working for whom, using her talents to find a rat, or possibly a mole. (Thursday, May 8) S02 E04 — "The Taste of Human Blood" : Adjusting to a new way of life, Charlie teams up with an animal liberation operation to rescue a gentle soul unjustly framed for murder at a police awards ceremony. (Thursday, May 15)

: Adjusting to a new way of life, Charlie teams up with an animal liberation operation to rescue a gentle soul unjustly framed for murder at a police awards ceremony. (Thursday, May 15) S02 E05 — "Hometown Hero" : While working as a ball girl for a bad minor league team, Charlie suspects foul play in the death of one of the players. (Thursday, May 22)

: While working as a ball girl for a bad minor league team, Charlie suspects foul play in the death of one of the players. (Thursday, May 22) S02 E06 — "Sloppy Joseph" : Charlie gets caught up in the politics of an elementary school classroom when a harmless talent show performance is upstaged by a student's diabolical plot involving the class pet. (Thursday, May 29)

: Charlie gets caught up in the politics of an elementary school classroom when a harmless talent show performance is upstaged by a student's diabolical plot involving the class pet. (Thursday, May 29) S02 E07 — TBA : (Thursday, June 5)

: (Thursday, June 5) S02 E08 — TBA : (Thursday, June 12)

: (Thursday, June 12) S02 E09 — TBA : (Thursday, June 19)

: (Thursday, June 19) S02 E10 — TBA : (Thursday, June 26)

: (Thursday, June 26) S02 E11 — TBA : (Thursday, July 3)

: (Thursday, July 3) S02 E12 — TBA: (Thursday, July 10)

Who are the guest stars in "Poker Face" season 2?

Simon Rex

Awkwafina

Method Man

Corey Hawkins

Cynthia Erivo

Melanie Lynskey

Justin Theroux

Gaby Hoffmann

Giancarlo Esposito

David Krumholtz

Kevin Corrigan

Katie Holmes

Sherry Cola

John Mulaney

Kumail Nanjiani

Sam Richardson

John Cho

Kathrine Narducci

Patti Harrison

Pej Vahdat

Adrienne C. Moore

Laith Wallschleger

Ego Nwodim

Anthony DeSando

Ben Marshall

Nina Gosiengfiao

Kevin Makely

Eric Satterberg

Where have we seen Natasha Lyonne before? In 1986 at the age of 7, she had a small movie role opposite Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep in the comedy drama "Heartburn". By the time she hit her teens, Lyonne was already appearing in a diverse lineup of feature films, tackling lighthearted comedy in "Dennis the Menace" (as Polly the babysitter) alongside more nuanced roles in films like "Everyone Says I Love You (playing Woody Allen’s fictional daughter), as well as leading a star-studded cast in the 1998 dramatic comedy "Slums of Beverly Hills". She went to play Jessica, dishing out seasoned romance advice in the "American Pie" comedy films with more mainstream success in 2001’s "Scary Movie 2" (as Megan Voorhees). There were also roles in films like "Zig Zag", "Party Monster" and "The Grey Zone". She made more fans as inmate Nicky Nichols in "Orange is the New Black" and hung around the "Portlandia" comedy-verse for a stint of funny guest spots during the show’s later seasons, right before striking comedy-drama paydirt as Nadia Vulvokov — the time-challenged star at the center of "Russian Doll" (a series she also co-created alongside Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler).

