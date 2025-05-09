7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more (May 9-11)

A fresh lineup of new shows and movies to watch this weekend is here, bringing plenty of entertainment to Netflix, Peacock and more of the best streaming services.

There's something for everyone this weekend, from gripping mysteries to coming-of-age stories. On the TV side, "Poker Face" season brings back Natasha Lyonne as a human lie detector solving crimes while on the run from a shady casino boss.

Teen romance (and sex) power the series adaptation of Judy Blume's "Forever" and the not-too-raunchy comedy "Summer of 69."

If you need a title for movie night, check out "Nonnas," a heartwarming story (based on real life) featuring Vince Vaughn and a cast of charming Italian grandmothers.

Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Poker Face’ season 2 (Peacock)

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The first season of Rian Johnson’s crime/mystery procedural was a delightful surprise, harkening back to classics like "Columbo." It sticks to the case-of-the-week format but with a modern twist.

Season 2 brings back Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a former casino employee with an uncanny knack for spotting lies. Still evading the wrath of casino mogul Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), Charlie continues her road trip across the country in her beat-up Barracuda, finding herself in bizarre crime scenes from gator farms to elementary school talent shows.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With her sharp lie detector, quick wit, and dry humor, Charlie tackles every situation with grit. Along the way, she crosses paths with a star-studded lineup of guest stars, including Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux, and more.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Peacock

‘Forever’ (Netflix)

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Judy Blume’s beloved coming-of-age romance gets a Gen Z update courtesy of Mara Brock Akil ("Girlfriends," "The Game"). Set in 2018 Los Angeles, the series centers on Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), two Black teens diving headfirst into the thrilling highs and gut-wrenching lows of first love.

True to the spirit of the original novel, the show effortlessly blends awkward moments, intense emotions, and plenty of humor to capture the messy, beautiful ride of growing up. With Judy Blume’s seal of approval, this reimagined version arrives 50 years after the book’s release, and it still perfectly captures the magic that made the story a classic.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 (Max)

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Conan O'Brien returns with his signature red hair and a suitcase full of dad jokes in season 2 of his travel docu-series. This time, he’s exploring Spain, New Zealand, and Austria, meeting podcast fans and making friends with locals through his usual awkward charm.

Along the way, he’s joined by Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi for some wild, unscripted moments. It's part travel adventure, part comedy, and all Conan. And for fans eager for more, the show has already been renewed for another season.

Episode 1 streaming now on Max

‘Full Speed’ season 2 (Netflix)

Full Speed: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The NASCAR docu-series revs up again on Netflix, delivering more drama, danger, and Daytona-driven ambition. This season, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs take the spotlight, both on the track and behind the scenes. It's a high-speed drama full of passion and horsepower.

Drivers like Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Christopher Bell race for glory, with their wives, girlfriends, and pit crews cheering them on. And keep an eye out for special appearances from racing legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and more.

All 5 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 10 (Paramount Plus)

Start your engines: "Drag Race All Stars" 10 has arrived, and it’s shaking up the franchise in a way we've never seen before. Eighteen queens enter a new Tournament of All Stars, divided into brackets, all fighting for a $200,000 prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The season kicks off with Ice Spice as the first guest judge. Get ready for high drama, epic lip-sync battles and jaw-dropping lewks, plus appearances by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and more. With Ru, Michelle, Carson, Ross, TS Madison, and Law Roach on the panel, the runway is more stacked than ever. Let the glam games begin.

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

New movies

‘Nonnas’ (Netflix)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After losing his mother, Joe (Vince Vaughn) does what any heartbroken Italian son might dream of: quits his job at the MTA and opens a restaurant run entirely by nonnas, a.k.a. grandmothers.

This heartwarming movie is based on the true story of Enoteca Maria, a restaurant in Staten Island that serves homey Italian comfort food (I know, because I’ve eaten there). With each dish, the fiery nonnas — played by legends like Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, and Lorraine Bracco — bring their pasts to the plate and a little chaos to the kitchen.

Toss in an old love (Linda Cardellini) and a loyal buddy (Joe Manganiello), and you’ve got a story that simmers with heart.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Summer of 69’ (Hulu)

Summer of 69 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

First thing: This Gen Z teen sex comedy is not set in 1969. It follows Abby (Sam Morelos), a painfully earnest Catholic school senior and video game streamer, who hears her longtime crush is into the titular position and decides to make that her graduation goal.

With no experience and a ton of misplaced confidence, Abby enlists a stripper named Santa Monica (Chloe Fineman) for private lessons. Comedian Jillian Bell’s directorial debut leans less on raunch and more on heart, delivering awkward laughs, gentle sex ed and a feminist streak.

Streaming now on Hulu