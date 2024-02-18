How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 online — stream crime drama from anywhere

Debuting almost twenty-five years ago, the "CSI" franchise, despite a few hiatus’, is still going strong, with "CSI: Vegas", the sequel of sorts to the crime drama’s original incarnation, set to debut its new season. Bumped from its traditional Thursday night time slot, season 3 will go out on Sundays, starting February 18.

"CSI: Vegas" season 3 airs for FREE on TVNZ+ in New Zealand, on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S. and on Global TV in Canada from Sunday, February 18 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

'CSI: Vegas' season 3 release date and time ► Date and time: "CSI: Vegas" season 3 premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 18.

While much of what to expect from "CSI: Vegas” season 3 is being kept under wraps for now, the first few episodes will no doubt deal with the fallout of the season 2 finale which saw Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria) being charged with murder after the body of a suspect he was investigating was found in a dumpster.

The usual cast are back, including veteran Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows and Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, alongside Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, Ariana Guerra as Detective Chavez, Jay Lee as Chris Park and Lex Medlin as Beau Finado. If previous seasons are anything to go by, we wouldn’t rule out the return of some legacy cast members either.

Despite being a delayed and shortened season (due to the Hollywood strikes), the latest instalment in the long-running procedural is sure to be as gripping as ever, so read on to find out where to watch "CSI: Vegas" season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 for FREE in New Zealand

How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in New Zealand for FREE

"CSI: Vegas" season 3 episodes stream for FREE in New Zealand on the TVNZ+ website and app, arriving the same day as the U.S. on Sunday, February 18.

New Zealanders who find themselves abroad don't need to miss out, however – they can use a VPN to stream episodes just as they would back home.

How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in the U.S.

How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "CSI: Vegas" season 3 premieres on CBS on Sunday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

The cheaper $5.99/month Essentials plan lets you stream episodes the following day.

Watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 from anywhere

How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where TVNZ+ isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in Canada

How to watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in Canada

In Canada, the third season of "CSI: Vegas" airs on Global TV at 10 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday, starting February 18.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "CSI: Vegas" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in Australia?

"CSI: Vegas" season 3 will stream on Paramount Plus in Australia, though the exact start date is yet to be confirmed.

A subscription to the streamer costs AU$9.99 a month after the one-week free trial.

Remember: if you're based in Australia but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Paramount Plus and stream "CSI: Vegas" season 3. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'CSI: Vegas' season 3 in the UK?

Currently there's no release date for "CSI: Vegas" season 3 in the U.K., however when it does arrive, we'd expect it to air on Sky Atlantic which you can also access via the NOW streaming service with an Entertainment Membership for just £9.99.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S., Canada or Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Episode guide and broadcast schedule

'CSI: Vegas' season 3 episode guide

While season 2 bumped season 1's 10 episode count up to 21, the Hollywood strikes mean that this season will be more in line with the first, with 10 episodes expected.

Episode 1: "The Reaper" — Sunday, February 18

Sunday, February 18 Episode 2: "Scar Tissue" — Sunday, February 25

Sunday, February 25 Episode 3: "Rat Packed" — Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 3 Episode 4: TBC — Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 10 Episode 5: TBC — Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 17 Episode 6: TBC — Sunday, March 24

Sunday, March 24 Episode 7: TBC — Sunday, March 31

Sunday, March 31 Episode 8: TBC — Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7 Episode 9: TBC — Sunday, April 14

Sunday, April 14 Episode 10: TBC — Sunday, April 21

All you need to know about 'CSI: Vegas' season 3

Who is in the cast of 'CSI: Vegas' season 3? Paula Newsome as Maxine "Max" Roby

Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom

Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya "Allie" Rajan

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows

Ariana Guerra as Detective Serena Chavez

Jay Lee as Chris Park

Lex Medlin as Beau Finado

Sarah Gilman as Penelope "Penny" Gill

Sean James as Will Carson

Kat Foster as Nora Cross

Robert Curtis Brown as Undersheriff Cade Wyatt

Luke Tennie as Bryan Roby

Judy Kain as Dr. Heather Chumani

Reggie Lee as Undersheriff Zhao

What can we expect from 'CSI: Vegas' season 3? The official synopsis reads: "With their respected colleague Josh Folsom under arrest for the death of Kahn Schefter – the man responsible for killing Folsom's mother – the CSI team combs through every crumb of forensic evidence to determine his innocence or guilt."