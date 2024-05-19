How to watch 'Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes' online from anywhere

There will be unconvicted sex offenders from as long ago as the 1970s sleeping less easy in their beds when two-part series "Cold Case Investigators" airs. It provides unprecedented access to a British team of detectives and the message is clear – we now have the science to put you behind bars.

Here's how to watch "Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Cold Case Investigators" dates, time, channel "Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes" is a two-part doc with the first episode available Monday, May 20.

Advances in DNA technology mean that police are able to look at 5,400 unsolved rape and sexual assault charges and "Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes" introduces us to the unit already tracking down the perpetrators and the victims who have bravely shared their emotional stories.

For this two-parter, we see police focussing on the cases of a woman kidnapped and raped after getting in a taxi after a night out in 1993, a 16 year old schoolboy raped in a park and three teenage girls who were attacked on the way home from school in the early 2000s.

But will the offenders face justice? The stats are promising with the team winning 90% of the cases that have gone to trial. Below we'll show you how to watch "Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes" from anywhere...

"Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain's Sex Crimes" will premiere on BBC2 and then stream FREE on BBC iPlayer. Episode 1 airs on BBC Two at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and the final episode on Tuesday, May 21 at the same time. It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on the day.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain's Sex Crimes" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch the two-part "Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain's Sex Crimes" on consecutive days from Monday 20 May on BBC Twoat 9.p.m BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It streams free on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

