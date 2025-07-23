Set in his native Liverpool, Jimmy McGovern (see interview at the bottom of the page) is on top form once again with a script for riveting drama "Unforgivable" and the devastating and widescale consequences of child abuse within a family.

Here's how to watch "Unforgivable" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Unforgivable" — Dates, time and TV channel "Unforgivable" premieres on Thursday, July 24 on BBC Two at 9.00 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). It will be available to stream shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

An all star cast including Anna Maxwell Martin (as Katherine Farrell), David Threlfall (Brian Mitchell) and Anna Friel (Anna McKinney) and young actors Finn McParland (Peter McKinney Jnr) and Austin Haynes (Tom McKinney) deal with a difficult theme with aplomb.

The Mitchell family were still trying to process the sexual abuse committed by Joe (Bobby Schofield) against his nephew Tom - something McGovern compares to "a hand grenade going off in the family" but that was when he was in prison. Now he is about to be released. What happens now?

Being a McGovern piece there are plenty of twists and turns in the plot but also in the emotional journey of the characters and the audience. Joe's is filled with self-hate and remorse and his mother died while he was inside. Does the fact that he was also abused as a child change anything? Not an easy watch but a necessary one.

How to watch 'Unforgivable' for FREE in the U.K.

"Unforgivable" premieres on BBC Two on Thursday, July 24 at 9.00 p.m. BST with a full 105 minute feature-length show. You can tune in live via BBC iPlayer or watch on demand afterwards. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Unforgivable" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

'Unforgivable' Need to Know

'Unforgivable' - Cast

David Threlfall as Brian Mitchell

Mark Womack as Paul Patterson

Paddy Rowan as Sammy Mcveigh

Anna Friel as Anna Mckinney

Finn McParland as Peter Mckinney Jnr

Anna Maxwell Martin as Katherine Farrell

Bobby Schofield as Joe Mitchell

Austin Haynes as Tom McKinney

'Unforgivable' Trailer

Unforgivable | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

