How to watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' online from anywhere

"Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" – a new 76-minute documentary – explores how the failure of the British secret services allowed an an IRA attack to come within minutes of killing the majority of Margaret Thatcher's cabinet (and the PM herself) in 1984.

'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' dates, time, channel "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" airs on Tuesday, October 8 on BBC2 at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Unbeknown to all but those involved in the plot, a bomb lay hidden under a bath in room 629 for three weeks before it exploded during the early hours of October 12 and brought tons of masonry crashing down on guests, killing 5 and seriously injuring 34.

The man who planted it, Patrick Magee, was sentenced a year later to eight life sentences but was released in 1999 as part of the Good Friday agreement and – now an academic who talks about reconciliation – contributes to the documentary about his role in the events.

Others featured include Edward and Jo Berry whose father died in the attack, John Selwyn Gummer, former Conservative Party Chairman who was with Mrs Thatcher the moment the bomb went off and a Special Branch Surveillance Officer responsible for trying to prevent IRA attacks in England at the time.

"Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" will premiere on BBC Two on Tuesday, October 8 at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and then stream FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to see "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher."

Can I watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" in the U.S.

How to watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" on Tuesday, October 8 on BBC2 at 9.p.m BST. It also streams free on BBC iPlayer from the same day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' in the Canada?

There are currently no plans to air "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" in Canada

Can I watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' in Australia?

"Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" will be available to stream in Australia on SBS On Demand from Saturday, October 19

Can I watch 'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' in New Zealand?

There is currently no release date for "Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher" in New Zealand

'Bombing Brighton: The Plot To Kill Thatcher' FAQ

How did Margaret Thatcher survive the assassination attempt? She had been staying in the 'Napoleon Suite' five floors below (rooms 129-130) and, rather than go to sleep, had stayed awake to work on government papers. Had she been in the bathroom at 2.54 a.m., as she had been two minutes earlier, there is every chance she would have been killed in the avalanche of debris from above. It was a very narrow escape.