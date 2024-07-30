How to watch 'A Storm Foretold' online: Stream the U.S. political doc from anywhere

The full title of this astonishing political film is "A Storm Foretold: Roger Stone and Die" and that is, in part, a reference to threats received by the filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen and the fact that, then 49, the stress of the project caused him to have a heart attack while on the phone trying to raise finance after Stone suddenly denied him access. You could call it a high stakes documentary.

Here's how to watch "A Storm Foretold" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'A Storm Foretold' dates, time, channel U.K. date and time: "A Storm Foretold" premieres in the U.K. on Tuesday, July 30 on BBC Four at 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT) and will be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• AUS — Stan

• New Zealand — DocPlay

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"Jaw-dropping" and "no-holds-barred" are just two descriptions you will find alongside reviews of "A Storm Foretold: Roger Stone and Die". It was filmed in the three years up to the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won, and captured the subsequent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. During that time Stone granted access, pulled it when another documentary team approached him, and then agreed to co-operate once again.

Stone had been arrested on charges including witness tampering, obstruction of justice and making false statements to Congress as part of the investigation into election interference in 2016 but then President Trump moved to commute his 40-month sentence and eventually gave him a full pardon.

The filmmaker ultimately benefited indirectly from this political maneuvering in so much as it allowed him to finish his documentary. Below, we'll show you how to watch "A Storm Foretold" from anywhere.

Watch "A Storm Foretold" for free online

"A Storm Foretold" will premiere on BBC4 on Tuesday, 30 July and then stream free on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast (valid TV licence required).

Watch 'A Storm Foretold' from abroad

How to watch 'A Storm Foretold' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "A Storm Foretold" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Can I watch 'A Storm Foretold' in the U.S.?

"A Storm Foretold" is available in the U.S. on Prime Video.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show FREE on BBCiPlayer by using a VPN.

How to watch 'A Storm Foretold' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "A Storm Foretold" on BBC Four on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT). It will also be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN service.

Can I watch 'A Storm Foretold' in Canada?

As with the U.S., "A Storm Foretold" is available in Canada on Prime Video.

But, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show FREE on BBCiPlayer by using a VPN.

How to watch 'A Storm Foretold' in Australia

"A Storm Foretold" is available to stream now on Stan in Australia.

However, if If you are a Brit working Down Under or on vacation there without access to Stan you can always catch the show by using a VPN and watch on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'A Storm Foretold' in New Zealand?

"A Storm Foretold" is available to stream now on DocPlay in New Zealand.

But, if you are a Brit working there on vacation without access to DocPlay you can always catch the show by using a VPN and watch on BBC iPlayer.

'A Storm Foretold' cast list

Chistoffer Guldbrandsen – Self/ Narrator

Roger Stone – Self

Joe Biggs – Self

Kristin Davis – Self/ Comms Director

Jacob Engels – Self

Rep. Matt Gaetz – Self/ Florida Congressman

Alex Jones – Self

Enrique Tarrio – Self

Donald Trump – Self (archive footage)

'A Storm Foretold' FAQ

Has "A Storm Foretold" had any impact in the U.S.? As Guldbrandsen was with Stone from 2018 through to the 2020 election, and beyond, he managed to capture many unguarded moments on film including Stone saying: “I really do suspect [the 2020 election] will still be up in the air [as final returns come in]. When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law.” Consequently, this footage was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It also established a connection between a key Trump ally (Stone) and Joe Biggs (leader of neo-fascist group Proud Boys).