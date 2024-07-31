How to watch 'Atomic People' online: Stream the documentary from anywhere

BBC documentary film "Atomic People" strives to tell the stories of the civilian victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Quite the opposite end of the process recently depicted in Hollywood blockbuster "Oppenheimer".

Here's how to watch "Atomic People" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Atomic People' dates, time, channel U.K. date and time: "Atomic People" premieres on BBC Two on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) and will be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With an average age of 85 today, the hibakusha – survivors of the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan – are still determined to make sure their experiences are not forgotten by the next generations with their fingers on nuclear buttons across the world. Their testimony is harrowing.

Chieko Kiriake, who was 15 when the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, describes how they had to dig a hole in the playground to cremated their classmates with their own hands. Michiko Kodama, now 86, was being carried home from school on her father's back, watching screaming people escaping the blaze with their clothes burned away and their flesh melting.

Below, we'll show you how to watch "Atomic People" from anywhere.

Watch "Atomic People" for free online

"Atomic People" will premiere on BBC2 on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 p.m. and then stream free on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast (valid TV licence required). You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Atomic People' from abroad

How to watch 'Atomic People' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Atomic People" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to stream "Atomic People".

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Atomic People' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Atomic People" in the U.S. although that could change.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Atomic People' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Atomic People" on BBC Two on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Atomic People' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Atomic People" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Atomic People' live streams in Australia?

"Atomic People" is currently unavailable to stream in Australia.

But, if you are a Brit working Down Under or on vacation there without access to Binge you can always catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN and watch on BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Atomic People' in New Zealand?

As with Australia and the U.S., there are currently no plans to stream "Atomic People" but that is likely to change.

The good news? If you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Atomic People' FAQ

What happened to Kiyomi Iguro [pictured above] after the bomb? She was 19 when the Allies dropped the bomb on Nagasaki. She tells the filmmakers about marrying into a distant relative’s family and having a miscarriage – which her mother-in-law attributed to the atomic bomb. "Your future is scary," she was told, while also being instructed not to tell her neighbours that she had experienced the atomic bomb. Since being interviewed for the documentary, Kiyomi has passed away but, until she was 98, she would visit the Peace Park in Nagasaki and ring the bell at 11:02 – the time the bomb hit the city – to wish for peace.